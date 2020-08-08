Floyd Mayweather in Crossover Fight With UFC Superstar: ‘I Know He Would’

A cross-promotional event with boxing icon Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. and the UFC is “very possible” according to UFC president Dana White, and he knows Mayweather would rematch Irish superstar Conor “Notorious” McGregor. White spoke with TMZ recently and confirmed that he and Mayweather have had a continued dialogue about promoting a crossover event and that “We’re still interested on both sides.”

TMZ asked White if the priority would be to have Money rematch McGregor, and the UFC president said that although Mayweather wanted the fight, McGregor is retired.

White said, “No no no. I know he would rematch Conor McGregor but I don’t know if you heard about this but Conor McGregor’s retired.”

In June, Notorious announced he was retiring, however many believe that it won’t last.

The UFC president continued, “When I’m doing things right now and running business, I don’t even think about Conor. Conor is retired. As of right here now today, Conor is retired until Conor tells me differently, I’m not trying to make any fights for Conor.”

“Per my contract with fighters, I owe them three fights a year,” White said. “If I do not deliver three fights a year, I have to pay them their money. Conor McGregor is retired.”

Mayweather Took a Shot at McGregor After He Announced His Retirement in June

On June 6, after Amanda Nunes defended her featherweight title in the main event of UFC 250, McGregor unexpectedly announced his retirement via Twitter.

Notorious wrote: “Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours.”

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

The next day, Mayweather responded to McGregor’s announcement, but it wasn’t to wish him a happy retirement. He said: “If I’m not mistaken, didn’t you tell Mike Tyson you could beat me if we fought a second time? Now you’re quitting! I thought you wanted to beat the best? Well, if you decide to come back, I will be waiting to punish you again.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

A Fight Between McGregor & Mayweather Would Likely Take Place Inside a Boxing Ring

White did not reveal to TMZ whether Mayweather and McGregor would fight inside the Octagon or a boxing ring should the bout come to fruition. However, the latter is the most likely option. Money has never competed in a mixed martial arts fight before and the 43-year-old boxer has shown very little interest in making his debut.

Money revealed in June that he was planning to compete in a few boxing exhibition bouts. During an Instagram live, Mayweather said (transcribed by Heavy’s Kelsey McCarson), “I got a couple of exhibitions I’m doing. I got a couple of exhibitions, I’m doing little exhibitions overseas.”

Mayweather has been linked to Japanese MMA star Mikuru Asakura for an exhibition bout in RIZIN.

READ NEXT: Joe Rogan Stuns Followers With ‘Satanic’ Filtered Photo of Himself: ‘This IS ME’