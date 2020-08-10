5 Best Golf Impact Screens for Home Use

Golf impact screens are designed so you can practice at home whether you use golf simulators or just enjoy working on your swing whenever you’d like and when you can’t get to the range.
We’ve compiled a list below of the some of the top golf impact screens on the market to help make your choice easier. No matter your budget, you’ll be sure to find something to your liking.
1. The Net Return Home Series Simulator KitPrice: $449.00Pros:
Cons:
- Includes both the valance and impact screen (buying together saves you money)
- Adding the simulator software, projector, and net will turn your home into your personal golf course and range
- Measures 6 feet, 6 inches high and 6 feet, 8 inches wide so it's ideal for smaller rooms
- Doesn't include software, projector, turf, and home series net
- On the pricey side if you get the valance and impact screen separately
- Some users felt it was somewhat difficult and time consuming to take the screen on and off
If you want to turn your home into your personal golf course and practice range — well, at least, a simulated version — The Net Return Home Series Simulator Kit are the first steps to get you there. Adding the Net Return Home Series Net will get you the ideal home simulator bay. If you don’t want the full simulator experience, that’s OK; this set up will make you the envy of your golfing buddies.
This kit comes with a Pro Series Sim Valance and a Home Series Simulation Screen, which measures 6 fee, 6 inches high by 6 feet, 8 inches wide so it’s perfect for smaller spaces. The screen is made of durable white polyester fabric and the valance features a sturdy base.
If you don’t need the valance, you can always get the Net Return Home Series Golf Simulator Screen on its own.
And if you’re looking for something bigger, check out the Net Return Pro Series Simulator Kit, whose impact screen measures 6 feet, 9 inches high and 10 feet, 4 inches wide. The Net Return Pro Series Simulator Screen is also available on its own.
When using golf impact screens indoors, it's highly recommended to use mats to prevent damage to your floor.
Find more The Net Return Home Series Simulator Kit information and reviews here.
2. SIG10 Golf Simulator EnclosurePrice: $3,499.99Pros:
Cons:
- Tight knit polyester screen designed to withstand speeds up to 250 miles per hour
- SIG10 is designed to fill the screen 100 percent with HD graphics
- Side netting provides protection, while the sand bags and weight strip promote strength
- On the pricey side
- It might be too large to fit in most rooms
- If you don't have a home golf simulator, you probably don't something this big
If you currently own the SkyTrak SIG10 Home Simulator Package, the SIG10 Golf Simulator Enclosure is what you need if you’re in the market for a new impact screen.
The screen itself, which is made of tight knit polyester, is designed to absorb ball speeds up to 250 miles per hour. The side barrier netting offers in-home protection in case one gets away from you and the included sand bags and weight strip at the bottom of the screen provides stability. It’s also got a durable powder coated steel frame.
The screen measures 10 feet, 10 inches wide by 8 feet, 4 inches high and when using a projector will show images in full HD on 100 percent of the screen, something most other models can’t say.
If you have the slightly larger SIG12 Simulator, the SIG12 Golf Screen Enclosure is also available.

Find more SIG10 Golf Simulator Enclosure information and reviews here.
3. Galileo Golf Impact Screen with NettingPrice: $208.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for indoor and outdoor use for a variety of sports
- Side net screening provides added protection on errant shots
- Has an automatic ball return feature so you don't need to chase them down
- Some users the automatic ball return wasn't very effective
- The impact target isn't as large as others on this list
- The netting doesn't appear to be UV protected
Ideal for both indoor and outdoor use, the Galileo Golf Impact Target with Side Netting is elevated at the back base of the target so you get an automatic ball return feature. It’s designed to get you efficient practice sessions rather than spending your time retrieving golf balls.
The netting, which features protective side barriers, is made of 50 percent nylon and 50 percent polyethylene and measures 6 1/2 feet high, 6 1/2 feet wide and 3 1/4 feet deep. The practice target is generously sized at 6 feet high and 5 feet wide. It has 19mm steel pipes and strong nylon connectors for added durability.
When it comes to bargain golf impact screens, this is one of the more popular models.
Find more Galileo Golf Impact Screen with Netting information and reviews here.
-
4. HomeCourse Pro Retractable Golf Simulator ScreenPrice: $1,999.00Pros:
Cons:
- Retracts or extends in less than 30 seconds at the push of a button on the remote control
- Ballistic grade screen is durable, protective, and flexes to generate a ball return instead of a bounceback
- Pro Arms and Sky Net offer extra protection in case you have an errant shot
- On the pricey side
- Some might have some trouble with the mounting
- Doesn't come with any add-ons like turf
When it comes to retractable golf impact screen, the HomeCourse Pro is one that should be on top of your list as it has a durable ballistic grade screen and remote control that works the screen with a simple touch of a button. The screen retracts or extends in 30 seconds.
The screen flexes to create a natural golf ball return and the Pro Arms and Sky Net offer extra protection in case you have an errant shot or a ricochet.
The system is wireless and comes with a ceiling mount kit and a charging cable. It only needs to be charged twice a year. The screen also projects graphics if you have a home golf simulator.
All you need is 8 feet of clearance and a room that measures 8 1/2 feet high, 10 feet wide and 8 feet deep.

Find more HomeCourse Pro Retractable Golf Simulator Screen information and reviews here.
-
5. Cimarron Impact Golf Simulator ScreenPrice: $149.99Pros:
Cons:
- This can work as a projection screen, impact screen, and a baffle net
- Thick and tough screen and durable commercial polyester netting
- Compact size ideal for use in smaller indoor spaces
- The screen probably isn't as durable as more expensive models
- It doesn't have protective side barriers
- It might not be as sturdy as others but you can buy the net enclosure separately
The Cimarron Golf Screen is one of the more budget-friendly golf impact screens on this list. It’s also compact at 4 feet by 5 feet so it’s ideal for smaller indoor spaces.
It’s versatile as it can be used as an impact screen, projection screen, and baffle net. The screen is thick and durable, while the netting is made of 100 percent commercial polyester.
Looking to improve your game? Of course you are.
Find more Cimarron Impact Golf Simulator Screen information and reviews here.
What is the Best Impact Screen for Home Golf Simulators?
While there are plenty of options to choose from, the Net Return Simulator Series Golf Net and Screen can be used with any golf simulator software (not included) and offers plenty of durability.
It features a floating display with a polyester impact screen with side barriers for added protection. For stability there is a 1 1/2 inch tubular aluminum frame.
The net measures 8 feet, 2 inches high, 8 feet wide, and 3 feet, 6 inches deep. You'll need a room with the following dimensions: 9 feet high, 12 feet wide, and 16 feet deep.
If you are in the market, take a look at the Optoma EH200ST Golf Simulator Projector which provides bright, vivid colors and full HD 1080p images.
