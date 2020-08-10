5 Best Golf Impact Screens for Home Use

If you want to turn your home into your personal golf course and practice range — well, at least, a simulated version — The Net Return Home Series Simulator Kit are the first steps to get you there. Adding the Net Return Home Series Net will get you the ideal home simulator bay. If you don’t want the full simulator experience, that’s OK; this set up will make you the envy of your golfing buddies.

This kit comes with a Pro Series Sim Valance and a Home Series Simulation Screen, which measures 6 fee, 6 inches high by 6 feet, 8 inches wide so it’s perfect for smaller spaces. The screen is made of durable white polyester fabric and the valance features a sturdy base.

If you don’t need the valance, you can always get the Net Return Home Series Golf Simulator Screen on its own.

And if you’re looking for something bigger, check out the Net Return Pro Series Simulator Kit, whose impact screen measures 6 feet, 9 inches high and 10 feet, 4 inches wide. The Net Return Pro Series Simulator Screen is also available on its own.

When using golf impact screens indoors, it’s highly recommended to use mats to prevent damage to your floor. Check out our picks for the top golf mats on the market right now.