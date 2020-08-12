NFL Coach Howard Mudd Dies After Motorcycle Accident at 78

Legendary Indianapolis Colts coach Howard Mudd died at 78 after succumbing to injuries related to a serious motorcycle accident that occurred on July 29, TMZ reported on Wednesday. The famous coach, who spent nearly five decades in the NFL, worked with star quarterback Peyton Manning for years.

The family issued a statement where they said he fought hard after the accident:

We want to share that yesterday we (as a family) made the decision to focus care on providing Howard the most comfort. Right after the accident he fought so hard against all odds to communicate to us that he loves us and that he knows we love him. Yesterday, it became clear that he was ready and that we needed to surround him with love and fight for his right to comfort and peace. This morning he was surrounded in the room by his sons (Darren and Adam) who held his arms and prayed over him as he passed away. Howard deeply loved and enjoyed his many friends and family. Please honor Howard today and every day by sharing a belly laugh with a loved one, or telling a stupid joke, or calling up a friend to tell them you are thinking of them. Please know that we appreciate all the support & love & prayers for our family. He was loved by so many. We are missing a link in our family & at this time trying to support one another. No funeral planned. However, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or Howard’s favorite : Indianapolis Great Pyrenees Rescue, Indianapolis, In. We love you all.

Mudd family

Mudd started his NFL careering playing for 49ers and Bears from 1964 to 1970, NBC Sports reported. Shortly after retiring as a player, he began his coaching career at the University of California before moving on to the Chargers. He also coached for teams like the 49ers, Seahawks, Browns, Chiefs, Colts, and Eagles.

Mudd Was a Tough And Respected Coach

Sad news today – Howard Mudd has passed away. One of the great O-line coaches ever. He was with the Eagles only a short time, but most notably helped mold a 6th-round rookie named Jason Kelce into an immediate starter and eventual All-Pro RIP 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/sHAft30jnc — Eagles Fan Problems (@EagleFanProbs) August 12, 2020

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich relayed a memorable moment he shared Mudd.

“I’ve got so much love and respect for Howard,” Reich said before telling a story about Peyton Manning. “I had to go into Howard Mudd’s office all the time to talk about the run game and things relevant to the quarterback.”

The conversation quickly became heated. “I remember going into his office one time, and he had pushed me around one too many times verbally. I just finally lashed back out at him. It was a good lashing for me,” he continued. “You guys know me, so you can imagine for me to get this worked up and to strike back verbally was a rare instance. I let him have it.”

But the anger soon dissipated. “After I was finished, he just started laughing and he said, ‘I love that. That’s what I love to see,’” Reich remembered with a laugh. “He was just an old ball coach.”

Social Media Users Mourn Mudd’s Passing

Netizens were sad to hear about Mudd’s death, taking to social media to mourn the famed NFL coach.

Howard Mudd was never a head coach in his brilliant 48-year career but is an example of why we should consider assistants for the @ProFootballHOF. He was one hell of player, too. Rest easy, my friend. Condolences to the entire Mudd family. 🙏 — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) August 12, 2020

RIP Howard Mudd, one of the game’s great teachers, here with his offensive line circa 2000. The mantra back then: “No one touches 18! His jersey doesn’t get a spot of dirt on it!” 📸 @MattKryger pic.twitter.com/lofLVj0oew — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 12, 2020

So sad to hear the passing of Howard Mudd. Great coach, innovator, motivator, and dedicated professional. RIP. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. He impacted so many. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) August 12, 2020

Before his legendary coaching career, Howard Mudd played seven seasons with the #49ers and was an NFL All-Decade selection at guard for the 1960s. https://t.co/44ocKCKHnd — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 12, 2020

My thoughts and prayers are with Howard Mudd's family. The man believed in my when he didn't have to. Always spoke so highly of me and I hope I made him proud. I couldn't share my thoughts in just a tweet, so here is some audio. RIP, Coach. pic.twitter.com/Q2qjoG79RB — WALTER JONES (@BigWalt71) August 12, 2020

