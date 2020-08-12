NFL Coach Howard Mudd Dies After Motorcycle Accident at 78

NFL Coach Howard Mudd Dies After Motorcycle Accident at 78

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Howard Mudd

Getty Legendary Indianapolis Colts coach Howard Mudd died at 78 after succumbing to injuries related to a serious accident that occurred on July 28, TMZ reported on Wednesday.

Legendary Indianapolis Colts coach Howard Mudd died at 78 after succumbing to injuries related to a serious motorcycle accident that occurred on July 29, TMZ reported on Wednesday. The famous coach, who spent nearly five decades in the NFL, worked with star quarterback Peyton Manning for years.

The family issued a statement where they said he fought hard after the accident:

We want to share that yesterday we (as a family) made the decision to focus care on providing Howard the most comfort. Right after the accident he fought so hard against all odds to communicate to us that he loves us and that he knows we love him. Yesterday, it became clear that he was ready and that we needed to surround him with love and fight for his right to comfort and peace.

This morning he was surrounded in the room by his sons (Darren and Adam) who held his arms and prayed over him as he passed away.

Howard deeply loved and enjoyed his many friends and family. Please honor Howard today and every day by sharing a belly laugh with a loved one, or telling a stupid joke, or calling up a friend to tell them you are thinking of them.

Please know that we appreciate all the support & love & prayers for our family. He was loved by so many. We are missing a link in our family & at this time trying to support one another.

No funeral planned. However, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or Howard’s favorite : Indianapolis Great Pyrenees Rescue, Indianapolis, In.

We love you all.
Mudd family

Mudd started his NFL careering playing for 49ers and Bears from 1964 to 1970, NBC Sports reported. Shortly after retiring as a player, he began his coaching career at the University of California before moving on to the Chargers. He also coached for teams like the 49ers, Seahawks, Browns, Chiefs, Colts, and Eagles.

Mudd Was a Tough And Respected Coach

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich relayed a memorable moment he shared Mudd.

“I’ve got so much love and respect for Howard,” Reich said before telling a story about Peyton Manning. “I had to go into Howard Mudd’s office all the time to talk about the run game and things relevant to the quarterback.”

The conversation quickly became heated. “I remember going into his office one time, and he had pushed me around one too many times verbally. I just finally lashed back out at him. It was a good lashing for me,” he continued. “You guys know me, so you can imagine for me to get this worked up and to strike back verbally was a rare instance. I let him have it.”

But the anger soon dissipated. “After I was finished, he just started laughing and he said, ‘I love that. That’s what I love to see,’” Reich remembered with a laugh. “He was just an old ball coach.”

Social Media Users Mourn Mudd’s Passing

Netizens were sad to hear about Mudd’s death, taking to social media to mourn the famed NFL coach.

READ NEXT: Tennessee Woman with COVID-19 Evicted from Home

Read More