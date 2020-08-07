Joe Rogan Chokes & Taps Out Random Internet Challenger in Old Video [WATCH]

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan doesn’t just sit at a desk and call fights, he is also a deadly force on the mats himself, and in the mid-2000s, a random person from the internet learned that the hard way. Rogan, who has a black belt in both Brazilian jiu-jitsu and Taekwondo, was challenged by a random individual on Myspace. On March 23, 2006, a video was posted on YouTube of Rogan rolling with the unnamed man.

In the video, Rogan submitted the man several times, catching him in multiple guillotine chokes as well as a rear-naked choke. At one point in the video, Rogan lifted the challenger off his feet while he was caught inside the commentator’s guillotine.

The old video also shows Eddie Bravo, Rogan’s longtime friend, and the founder of 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu who presented Rogan a blackbelt in 2012. The grappling match took place at Bravo’s 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu gym in Southern California.

At the end of the video, Bravo looked into the camera and said, “This guy challenged Joe Rogan on Myspace. That’s what happens when you challenge Joe Rogan.”

Since published, the video has received over 1.8 million views. Watch the vintage clip below:

Joe Rogan vs. Myspace challengerJoe Rogan grapples a challenger from Myspace at 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu 2006-03-23T21:56:00Z

Viewers React to Rogan’s Mauling of the Myspace Challenger

The video has received over 1,500 comments with some giving the unnamed man props and others commenting on Rogan. One user wrote, “That’s all good. Rogan responded to the challenge, and [Myspace] guy backed up the talk. Pretty ballsy to turn up at a 10th planet gym after [challenging] Rogan. true Gracie style. Doesn’t matter that he got mauled.”

One person commented, “The [Myspace] Challengers skills were about the same as a person who signs up for a free 1 month trial at a Martial arts gym lol!”

Another wrote, “Haha awesome. that first guillotine was deep, and nice rear-naked, he even had plenty of time to reach down and lock his foot into place haha.”

Someone wrote: “I want to see Joe Rogan fight just once in the UFC. Though, I know it will never happen. One can wish and dream.”

Rogan Will Likely Commentate on August 15th for UFC 252

UFC fans have not heard Rogan as a color commentator since June. Since the promotion held all of its July events on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, Rogan hasn’t worked as a commentator as he only participates in U.S. events.

Viewers should expect to see Rogan make a return on August 15th to commentate for UFC 252. The fight card is headlined by the highly anticipated trilogy match between heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic and former light heavyweight and heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier. Both men are 1-1 in their first two bouts.

Interestingly, Rogan and Cormier have worked as UFC color commentators together for many events. Win or lose, Cormier has made it clear that he plans to retire after the bout, but he will continue working as a commentator for the promotion.

