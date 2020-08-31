Twitter Report Claims Ex-Georgetown Coach John Thompson Has Died

NEW YORK - MARCH 10: Former head coach John Thompson II of the Georgetown Hoyas shouts from the stands his former teams takes on the Connecticut Huskies during the quaterfinal round of the Big East Men's Basketball Championship on March 10, 2005 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

According to a report from DC Radio station, The Team 980 & 95.9FM, legendary Georgetown Hoyas basketball coach, John Thompson has died.

No other publications have corroborated this report.

A cause of death is not known. Calls to Georgetown University officials have not been responded to as of yet.

Thompson became the first African-American head coach to win the NCAA National Championship when the Hoyas beat the University of Houston Cougars in the v1984 NCAA title.

Twitter users tributed Thompson after the Twitter report circulated:

