Twitter Report Claims Ex-Georgetown Coach John Thompson Has Died

According to a report from DC Radio station, The Team 980 & 95.9FM, legendary Georgetown Hoyas basketball coach, John Thompson has died.

Breaking News: Legendary Georgetown Coach John Thompson has passed away. The Hall of Famer became the first African-American head coach to win the NCAA National Championship, leading the Hoyas to the 1984 title. Coach Thompson will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/wrNyzN2vFU — The Team 980 & 95.9FM (@team980) August 31, 2020

No other publications have corroborated this report.

A cause of death is not known. Calls to Georgetown University officials have not been responded to as of yet.

Thompson became the first African-American head coach to win the NCAA National Championship when the Hoyas beat the University of Houston Cougars in the v1984 NCAA title.

Twitter users tributed Thompson after the Twitter report circulated:

Big John Thompson was supposed to be on American Airlines Flight 77 on 9/11, if you can believe that. Fiercely loyal and protective of his players, coach Thompson's distrust of media types and Georgetown's popularity created the phenomenon known as #HoyaParanoia 🙏🏼 — Ronnie Flores (@RonMFlores) August 31, 2020

Big John Thompson is the single most important black man in the history of D.C. sports. — RIP Big John (@clintonyates) August 31, 2020

2020 is crazy R.I.P to one of the greatest coaches to ever live. John Thompson!! He made Georgetown Hoyas what they are till this day. Rest in Heaven Legend!! 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/akV3GSMVXX — Brandon (@ThebigticketB5) August 31, 2020