Jon Jones Rants on Biggest Rivals and PEDs

UFC superstar Jon Jones went on another rant on Tuesday, and this time the thoughts and opinions he shared via social media were about Daniel Cormier, Dominick Reyes and performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs).

Jones on Cormier: ‘One of the Best Ever’

Cormier was one of his biggest and ugliest rivalries, but the 32-year-old did have something positive to say about his old foe.

When a fan complimented Jones on his ability to evolve when facing the same fighter in more than one match, he responded, “Let’s not forget the second DC fight and he’s arguably one of the best ever.”

Jones announced his plans to move up to heavyweight the same day Cormier officially made his announcement on social media that he was retiring. People noticed that, so Jones re-shared a meme that showed what some MMA fans were suggesting: that the longtime 205-pound champ Jones had stolen some of the limelight from his rival one last time.

Jones Compares Reyes to Past Rival

Jones also dished on Reyes who he defeated by unanimous decision in February at UFC 247.

While some observers believe Reyes should have been given the decision by the judges, Jones compared his rivalry with Reyes to his previous one with Alexander Gustafsson.

Jones twice fought Gustafsson. After narrowly outpointing Gustafsson in 2013, Jones dominated the rematch five years later to win via knockout in the third round.

“Bro there’s always going to be another guy waiting for his turn. I’ve been doing this shit for too long. I’ve been giving people a chance for over a decade, very few have come close, all has failed,” Jones posted.

Jones believes Reyes is just another contender that he defeated once and would likely beat again with more ease the second time around.

“Reminds me of when I fought Gus, Did great against me became really famous and then time was able to prove he was just like the rest,” Jones posted.

Jones on PED Accusations: ‘Maybe’

Jones also addressed his past PED accusations.

First, he revealed that his USADA testing had continued and that USADA testing agents had shown up to his home just one day after he officially vacated his title.

“Had USADA stop by already this morning,” Jones posted.

Next, Jones told a fan that “maybe” he never used PED drugs at all.

“Maybe there was no steroids,” Jones posted.

So it was just another day in the life of the UFC’s newest heavyweight contender Jones.

Judging by his social media activity over the past few days, the main difference so far between the light heavyweight Jones and the heavyweight Jones is how much more he tweets in the heavier weight class.

