Jorge Masvidal Reveals UFC Return Date & Opponent Plans

Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal wants a rematch with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman, and he wants it before the end of the year. Gamebred stepped in on six days’ notice to fill in for Gilbert Burns who was scheduled to fight Usman for the title in the main event of UFC 251 on July 11th. Burns contracted COVID-19 and was forced off the card.

The fight between Masvidal and The Nigerian Nightmare went all five championship rounds, and Usman picked up the victory by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46). Gamebred wants to run the fight back with a full training camp, however.

On August 5th, Masvidal took part in a cornhole “grudge match” against American Cornhole League professional Cody Henderson. Although Masvidal started with a 15 point lead, Henderson only needed three rounds to defeat the fighter. During the post-game interview, Masvidal was asked what his fight plans were.

Masvidal said that he would “hopefully” return in November or December to fight the champ, but a lot hinges on Usman’s medical suspension. Gamebred said, “My opponent has a broken nose, he’s going to be out for a couple of days due to me.”

The Nigerian Nightmare received a 180-day medical suspension for a potentially broken nose, ESPN reported, but he can be cleared by a doctor if he clears a nasal x-ray.

Gamebred continued, “I think next week we’re going to find out just how long he’s out for and then we can start determining who will be the next fight and where.” It’s unclear if Masvidal will accept another opponent to fight in November or December if The Nigerian Nightmare has to sit out for the full 180 days.

After the UFC 251 Fight, Masvidal Said He Would Pick the Usman Rematch Over More Lucrative Fights

Even if UFC offered @GamebredFighter an opportunity to headline "the biggest PPV event [in] history" against Conor McGregor, Masvidal says he'd turn it down for a rematch with Kamaru Usman. (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/Ewb70QU7is — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 14, 2020

A few days after his loss to Usman, Masvidal spoke with ESPN and expressed his interest in rematching The Nigerian Nightmare. He said, “Could they offer me bigger names and pay me more money? Yes, for a fact. But if it’s up to me, Usman.”

Gamebred said, “I want that damn belt and I’m stubborn.”

Masvidal said that if he had to choose between a blockbuster bout with superstar Conor McGregor or a rematch with Usman, he would choose the latter.

He said, “You can tell me that McGregor right now would make X, Y, Z dollars, the biggest pay-per-view you get in history, right, and I’m going to get paid forever. I feel I’ve got compensated well enough now that [if] I keep making the right decisions I’ve been doing, then this money is forever money. So it’s not about money.”

Gamebred said, “I know I’m better than Usman, and I want to prove it. I want to fight again. I’m not going to take nothing from him; he won the first one. Let’s do it again.”

