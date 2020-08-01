Seahawks Likely to Sign Free-Agent Wide Receiver: Report

There is a growing buzz that the Seattle Seahawks will sign a free-agent wide receiver, but it may not be the one some fans are expecting. ESPN 710 Seattle’s Jake Heaps reported that he is “fully confident” the Seahawks will re-sign Josh Gordon if he is reinstated by the NFL.

“I am fully confident that when Josh Gordon gets reinstated into the league that he will become a Seahawk,” Heaps explained.

The Seahawks have also been linked to Antonio Brown but the receiver recently found out he will be suspended for eight games. This number could rise depending on the outcome of the ongoing civil suit. Brown’s agent Ed Wasielewski noted on Twitter that the receiver will not appeal the NFL’s ruling and continues to eye a return to football.

“The NFL has reached its decision to suspend my client Antonio Brown @AB84 for 8 games,” Wasielewski noted. “Antonio accepts this decision and will not appeal. He is excited to resume his outstanding football career and is looking forward to playing in the 2020 season.”

Earlier this offseason, Brown posted videos of himself working out with Russell Wilson. It has not been a secret that Wilson would like the Seahawks to add Brown, but it appears unlikely given the receiver’s lengthy suspension.

Gordon Would Likely Sign a Team-Friendly Deal

Gordon has been vocal about his desire to return to the Seahawks and has remained in the Seattle area since he was suspended by the NFL in December. Over the offseason, Gordon applied for reinstatement and is awaiting word from the league to see what his status is for the upcoming season. Heaps believes that there is mutual interest as long as the receiver is reinstated.

“I feel confident in that. Josh Gordon wants to be a Seahawk and I think the Seahawks feel very good about him in terms of what he would do against the cap in the sense that he would not cost much, he would be a veteran-minimum player and they have great familiarity with him,” Heaps added.

Gordon could be suspended for more games even if he is reinstated. Field Gulls’ Alistair Corp detailed why he believes Gordon is a better fit for the Seahawks to sign than Brown.

“Another friendly reminder that Josh Gordon:- is awaiting imminent reinstatement – Already proved to be a reliable target for Russell Wilson – Is not morally corrupt – Is not suspended 8 games – Would not require selling morality down the river,” Corp tweeted.

The Seahawks Appear to be Waiting for Gordon’s Reinstatement

The Seahawks spoke glowingly about Gordon even after he was suspended. Seattle was the only team that put in a waiver claim for the wide receiver last season. Gordon played in five games for the Seahawks notching seven receptions for 139 yards prior to his suspension. Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith reported that if the Seahawks add a receiver it will be Gordon.

“As has been speculated for months – if Seattle is going to add another receiver, it’s going to be Josh Gordon, who is awaiting reinstatement decision from league office,” Smith said on Twitter.

