Khabib Says He Will ‘Drown’ Opponent & Conor McGregor Responds [LOOK]

The fight world is gearing up for one of the most anticipated fights in UFC lightweight history — lightweight champ Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov and interim lightweight champ Justin Gaethje are set to unify the belt on October 24th. And although both men are represented by the same management, there will still be a bit of trash talk.

On Monday, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan posted a video to Instagram of Gaethje training at his studio. The Eagle took to the comment section to share his thoughts on the video, and then Khabib’s bitter rival Conor “Notorious” McGregor chimed in as well.

BT Sport’s Chamatkar Sandhu shared the video of Gaethje training at Joe Rogan’s studio along with a screenshot of Khabib’s comment. Khabib wrote: “Justin is a very nice guy and good opponent for me, but when octagon close he have to be ready not only boxing match, I’m not Dustin [Poirier] or Tony [Ferguson]. I will take him to the deepest ocean and drown him InshaAllah.”

Here is the post:

Joe Rogan posted a video of Justin Gaethje working out and then Khabib Nurmagomedov jumped into the comments section 😳 #UFC254 (via @joerogan, @TeamKhabib) pic.twitter.com/f1TUCeTEBN — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 3, 2020

Notorious then responded to Khabib’s comment via Sandhu’s tweet. McGregor tweeted: “In other words – ‘I’m going to be running around the outside of the cage, sh**ting my pants. And within the first ten seconds of the fight I’m diving at his legs for a good whiff of his jockstrap.”

See below:

😂😂 In other words – “I’m going to be running around the outside of the cage, shitting my pants. And within the first ten seconds of the fight I’m diving at his legs for a good whiff of his jockstrap” — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 3, 2020

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Khabib & Justin’s Manager Responded to McGregor’s Comment, Tells Him to Buy the Pay-Per-View

Ali Abdelaziz, The Eagle and Gaethje’s manager, took to Twitter to respond to Notorious’ tweet. The manager wrote: “Sit down boy and let your superiors fight. Maybe you get to fight one of them if they let you. It’s a different time now, it’s Khabib Time and Justin Time. You on timeout. Buy the ppv”

See below:

Sit down boy and let your superiors fight. Maybe you get to fight one of them if they let you. It’s a different time now, it’s Khabib Time and Justin Time. You on timeout. Buy the ppv https://t.co/GwzDBf8KuP — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) August 4, 2020

Abdelaziz and Notorious have a long history of going back and forth on social media as the manager represents some of McGregor’s most bitter rivals, specifically Khabib, Gaethje and welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Gaethje Will Be the Second Interim Lightweight Champion Khabib Has Fought Since Winning the Title

Since Khabib became the lightweight champion in April 2018, two interim lightweight champions have been crowned. In April 2019, Dustin Poirier won the interim championship against Max Holloway while Khabib was serving a suspension for the post-fight brawl that broke out when he defeated McGregor at UFC 229.

The Eagle and Poirier met in September 2019 to unify the title, and Khabib won the fight by third-round rear-naked choke.

Khabib was then supposed to defend his title against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. However, due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, the Russian was forced out of the bout and Gaethje stepped in to fight Ferguson for the interim lightweight strap.

The two met in May and Gaethje claimed the strap by defeating Ferguson via fifth-round TKO. Khabib and Gaethje are set to fight in October in what is billed as one of the most anticipated matches in the history of the divison.

READ NEXT: Nate & Nick Diaz Taunt Conor McGregor for Smoking in Video [LOOK]