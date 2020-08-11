Khabib Nurmagomedov Roasts UFC Star: ‘My Fat Friend’

One of the funniest duos in the UFC is lightweight champion Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov and former light heavyweight and heavyweight champ Daniel “DC” Cormier. The two stars are close friends and they have been training partners for years at the American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, California.

The two are known to throw friendly insults at each other, and recently Khabib took aim at DC’s weight. Cormier is currently getting ready for his trilogy bout against heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic on August 15, and on Monday DC posted a video on Instagram showing himself in April on a treadmill trying to lose weight in anticipation for the August bout.

DC wrote, “Quick peek into my journey from April to now. I was on that big boy diet, but today I feel ready to go. It was tough but we got back into shape and ready to fight. [Trainer Bob Cook] and I didn’t know what we were gonna do lol. But we got it. LFG.” Here’s the post:

In the comment section of the post, Khabib roasted his friend and training partner. He wrote, “My Fat Friend.” See a screenshot of The Eagle’s comment below:

The YouTube account XETINFO MMA created a video compilation of funny moments between DC and The Eagle. It can be watched below:

After Khabib’s Dad Died, Cormier Was Unsure If the UFC Lightweight Champ Would Fight Again

In early July, The Eagle’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, died. Abdulmanap was Khabib’s mentor and trainer, and he was pivotal in the UFC lightweight champion’s career up until his death. Uncertainty grew around Khabib’s fighting future, and DC wasn’t sure if fans would ever see The Eagle back inside the Octagon.

Later in July, DC told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani: “I don’t think he’s fighting this year, honestly. And it’s going to take a lot of strength from a very strong man, for Khabib to be back in the Octagon ever, I think.”

Helwani asked the former two-division champ if there was a chance The Eagle wouldn’t fight again, and DC responded: “Man, I just know what Abdulmanap meant to him. And I know that this was their journey together. I hope he fights, I just don’t know. Like I said, he’s going to have to muster up a lot of strength for an already strong person to go out there and do it. And if he does, I just don’t know how long he’ll be around.”

The Eagle’s career is not over, however. On July 28, it was announced that Khabib would defend his lightweight belt against interim champion Justin Gaethje on October 24.

Cormier Posted an Emotional Tribute to Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov After His Passing

After Abdulmanap died, DC took to Instagram to share a tribute to Khabib and his late father. He wrote:

My brother Khabib, I am praying for you and your family. Your father leaves such a tremendous legacy behind. Every time I was around him, I could see how proud he was of you. You showed him some amazing things, my brother. He trained you to be a fighter and you got there. I love you, my brother. Hug your mom, hug your wife and children and know you have a ton of support around the world during this tough time. Everyone else, please swipe right. This video shows who Abdulmanap was, as he wrestled one of my youth wrestlers before UFC 187. He would wrestle anyone, big or small. It’s a memory I’ll never forget. Rest In Peace, Abdulmanap. One day we will all meet again.

