Khabib Nurmagomedov Speaks About Retirement Plans & Late Father

Russian-born UFC lightweight champion Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov is focused on his fight with interim champ Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje on October 24. Going into the bout, there has been a lot of talk about The Eagle’s fighting future. Khabib’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has confirmed to the media that he expects his fighter to retire after two more fights.

Khabib has a professional MMA record of 28-0. During a press conference in Moscow, the lightweight champion said that he views himself as a veteran of the sport but he stopped short of committing to retirement after his 30th fight.

“As far as retirement, I’ve been having lots of different thoughts,” Khabib said (h/t MMA Fighting). “Right now I’m thinking of my next fight. We’ll see what happens next. Right now I’m 31, I’ll be 32 in September. That’s a significant age. I’m no longer a rookie. Looking back at how much time I’ve invested in the sport, it’s fair to say I’m a veteran. I’ve been a professional fighter for 12 years, since 2008. I’ve been in the UFC more than eight years. If you look back, I’ve had an excellent career.”

The Eagle said that he’s motivated to compete and that having a fight camp regimen helps distract him “from everything that’s happening around me.” Khabib’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, died in July from complications due to COVID-19. Adulmanap and The Eagle were very close as Abdulmanap was also his son’s trainer.

Khabib said, “Right now I’m motivated to come back, to fight, to keep busy, and I think the best place to do is where I am considered a professional. Then we’ll see what’s next. This whole year I’ve dedicated to training, my regimen, morning and evening training, diet, all of this helps distract me from everything that’s happening around me.”

Khabib Said That the Pain of His Father’s Loss May Put Him on ‘Another Level’ & Make Him Stronger

During the press conference, The Eagle spoke about the pain he was feeling from the loss of his father. He said that the loss has been very difficult as they had a very close relationship, but the pain may make him even stronger.

He said, “Some people have strictly a father-son relationship, but my father was very close to me. We were like friends. He was my father and coach, we were always together. We were very close. Of course I’m sad. If I tell you with a straight face that it doesn’t affect my training, that’d be a lie. It does affect me, I think about him all the time. Maybe this pain will put me on another level and make me stronger. Any challenge either breaks you or makes you stronger. We’ll see what it does to me in time.”

When asked what advice his father would give him for his fight with Gaethje, Khabib said, “He always had pretty firm advice – short, firm advice. He’d tell me to stay focused. He’d say, ‘You decided to fight, you have to get ready.’ There’s no half measures. If you’re fighting, get ready.”

