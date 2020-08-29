Kyrie Irving ‘Correct’ on Pre-Disney Bubble Concerns Says Jay Williams

Kyrie Irving received much ridicule back in June after organizing a conference call with pro-basketball players from both the WNBA and the NBA that was used as a vehicle for players to voice concerns regarding the NBA’s bubble in Orlando.

“I’m not with the systematic racism and the bullsh**,” Irving stated on the call.

“Something smells a little fishy. Whether we want to admit it or not, we are targeted as black men every day we wake up.”

Irving didn’t join his Brooklyn Nets teammates in the NBA bubble. A seventh seed, Irving’s Nets were swept by the Toronto Raptors in round one of the NBA Playoffs.

While Irving did not attend the bubble, he did create a $1.5 Million fund for WNBA players who did not want to participate in their bubble.

Last week, Jacob Blake was shot seven times by police officers in Wisconsin and ultimately causing NBA players to decide to briefly strike and force reform.

Irving’s name has resurfaced and he’s been reclassified as a hero rather than a disruptor as previously characterized by some.

“Ky has always been extremely smart,” ESPN’s Jay Williams told me on the Heavy With Scoop B Show.

“Extremely smart. What I try to talk about when I’m on-air is people have talents in different aspects. Incredibly talented basketball player. Incredibly smart individual. I don’t think the message always translates from here (Williams points to his head) to here (Williams points to his mouth) the right way sometimes. I think, sometimes, that gets lost. I think one of the things that makes it difficult for Ky is we have a hard time of letting go of your past history. We take, ‘Well, he wasn’t a leader in Boston and looks what happened in Boston, or look what happened in Cleveland and LeBron [James],’ and all these different things. One of the things I get frustrated about [with] the way the public perceives Kyrie is we don’t allow him the opportunity to grow. I think Kyrie Irving has grown tremendously over the last couple of years of his life, and it’s not easy.”

Williams, the Chicago Bulls' second pick in the 2002 NBA Draft out of Duke University is hosting a new daily radio and TV show on ESPN called, "Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin," alongside Keyshawn Johnson and Zubin Mehenti each morning.

Williams thinks Irving was correct in his assesment. “I do ultimately think that Kyrie was correct,” he told me.

“Unfortunately, I think sometimes about how you communicate those thoughts and the position that CP3 was in, that lack of communication I think that sometimes those are the things that hurt, ultimately, the perception of Kyrie.”