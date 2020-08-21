Lakers Star LeBron James Dissed Again by Stephon Marbury [VIDEO]

Stephon Marbury is still praising Damian Lillard while dissing LeBron James at the same time.

“Are you really mad because I said Dame Lilard is the best basketball player in the NBA right now,” Marbury asked in a video posted on Instagram.

“Come on, man. You can’t be serious. It’s not that serious, man, it’s only basketball. Its only a game and it’s only my opinion. You can not be mad at me for saying that. I understand that you’re a fan of other guys and that’s okay. It’s really okay! But it’s also okay for someone else to be the best while the games are going on right now based upon what we’re seeing and based on what’s happening. It’s oaky! Damn, the program is that real?!”

Over the last few days, Marbury has been using social media to diss LeBron James while praise Lillard at the same time.

In the Blazers’ 100-93 Game 1 NBA Playoffs win over the Los Angeles Lakers’ on Tuesday, Lillard provided 34 points (9-21 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 10-10 FT), five assists, five rebounds and a blocked shot across 42 minutes on Tuesday.

“But why they not talking about Dame Lillard being the best player in the NBA,” Marbury stated in an Instagram post over the weekend.

James finished the game with 23 points, 17 rebounds, 16 assists and a steal. “He shoots different without fans,” Marbury said on Instagram Live.

That comment by Marbury was in response to James’ assessment of the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. “I continue to say this is different,”James said on Tuesday.

“We’re in a bubble with no fans. But as far as me being locked in on the gameplan, that doesn’t change. Not one bit.”

Marbury was amused. “Buddy there are no fans,” he said via Instagram Live on Wednesday.

“Do you want fans to come so they can cheer for you and you can get infected?!”

“I’m not saying LeBron James is not great. He’s an amazing basketball player. You’re just mad about the things that I say that he can’t do.”

A two-time NBA All Star, Stephon Marbury played 12 NBA seasons in the National Basketball Association. During his NBA career, Marbury averaged 19.3 points and 7.6 assists in stops with the Minnesota Timberwolves, New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics.

Marbury and James have been at odds since 2007 when James said he’d never own a discouted sneaker line like Marbury does.“Me being with Nike, we hold our standards high,” James said back then.

“And we do a great job of putting out great merchandise, great shoes. It does come with a price that is pretty high, but at the same time you’re getting great quality for it.”