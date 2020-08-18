Lionel Messi ‘Angry’ and ‘Disappointed’ at Barcelona

Lionel Messi is “angry” at Barcelona and “disappointed” with the club and could decide to leave the Catalan giants before the start of the season.

That’s the verdict of Esporte Interativo’s Marcelo Bechler, the reporter who first broke the news of Neymar’s shock move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

Bechler has already reported that Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave this summer and has now offered a further update on the Argentina international to Bleacher Report’s Dean Jones.

“Messi has always thought him and Barca were ‘just one thing,’ but now he is thinking maybe he can be another thing without Barcelona. He can make another step and try to win without Barcelona. “He is angry with the board and disappointed with the club and wants to leave now. Barca are pessimistic because they can’t offer a solid project and can’t do much to help him. “It is very likely he leaves Barcelona if there is another project, I don’t know where or which club. It is impossible in this economy to pay €700 million, but I think Barca don’t want him here unhappy. After all that Messi gave to them, they don’t want him here as a prisoner.”

Messi is contracted to the club until the end of next season and has a buyout clause set at €700 million. The club had been confident Messi would extend his contract, but Barcelona’s shock 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich may have changed the captain’s mind.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Eto’o Tells Barcelona To Keep Hold of Messi

Barcelona have been told they should do “everything possible” to keep Messi at the club until he decides to hang up his boots for good. Former striker Samuel Eto’o told TyC Sports the club need the Argentine.

“There’s a need to do everything possible to ensure Messi finishes his career at Barcelona. I hope that those who take the decisions do so for the good of Barcelona. “I love Leo as if he were my son. Barcelona is Messi. I always want the best for Messi, but the club is Messi. If he decides to leave then we need to try to find another name for the club. We’re lucky that we currently have the best player of all time.”

Barcelona may need to convince Messi that the Camp Nou remains the best place for him to play his football and have already made changes. Manager Quique Setien and sporting director Eric Abidal have been departed in the wake of the club’s Champions League exit.

Ronald Koeman is expected to take charge of the club imminently, while presidential elections have been brought forward and will now take place from March 2021. The club have also been tipped to have a summer clear-out of the squad in order to build a new team that can deliver success once again.

READ NEXT: Is Luis Suarez’s Time at Barcelona Finally Up?