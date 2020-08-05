‘My Body Has Never Felt This Good:’ Jarrad Davis Hypes Transformation

Jarrad Davis is almost unrecognizable as he starts training camp for the Detroit Lions, and that might be good news for both him and the team as it relates to the 2020 season.

Some new images from camp show a jacked Davis showing up for work to prepare and condition for 2020, and it’s clear the linebacker has arrived with much more than a new haircut to start this season.

Jarrad Davis is indeed looking huge 😳 cc- @erikschlitt @PrideOfDetroit pic.twitter.com/9BkrWO5GND — S w e t a P a t e l (@sweta2311) August 4, 2020

In fact, as Davis explained, he’s never felt as good as he does heading into this season. He’s bulked up a bit with muscle, and attributed it to some changes with his diet and workout plan. In a piece by Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com, Davis explained exactly how he is feeling and what he is doing to be ready.

“Davis turned his home basement into a home gym, and said he worked harder this offseason than he ever has. He reduced his body fat percentage to under 10 percent and is currently a solid 245 pounds after previously playing around 238 pounds. “Short version, I worked out for about 20 weeks this offseason and I took maybe two weeks off,” Davis said of his offseason regimen in a Zoom call with reporters Tuesday. “I ate super clean and I just really pushed my body to a limit it hasn’t been ever. My body has never felt this good.” Both he and the Lions are hoping his physical transformation off the field this offseason leads to more consistency on the field when the season starts.”

That is certainly the hope, and by being the best version of himself he could be, Davis could be setting himself up for just that this season. Clearly, he is confident that it will be the case when all is said and done and his physical transformation can lead to a major change in on the field play.

Jarrad Davis Projected as Top NFL LB

That development might not be on the radar for many, but for analyst Andy Benoit it sure is. Tweeting about Davis and the Lions, Benoit said that if Davis can hold speed with his 245 pound playing weight, he will be a top 5 linebacker in the NFL this coming season.

If Jarrad Davis maintains his playing speed now that he weighs 245, he'll be a Top-5 linebacker in 2020. — Andy Benoit (@Andy_Benoit) August 4, 2020

Since entering the league, Davis has been far from an elite linebacker and hasn’t been on the radar as being a top player. Still, with the changes he’s made, many think that Davis could put everything together in 2020.

That had better be the case because the clock is ticking on Davis and his career in Detroit, but if this is the type of season he has, it would be a great development.

Jarrad Davis in Great Shape

Davis has been taking a vital offseason seriously, training hard in order to get his body in the best possible shape it can be ahead of 2020, and the results are very noticeable. Davis is more trim and has added way more muscle definition as a post circulating on the internet showed.

LB Jarrad Davis has gained 20 pounds of muscle this offseason. Up to 248 pounds and got his bench press up to 375 pounds! In a contract year, it’s safe to say he has been putting in the work to improve! 💪 #OnePride pic.twitter.com/ww2JFFZjoT — Lions Report (@Lions_Report) May 31, 2020

Davis did the work at Michigan Elite Conditioning who shared the image on their Instagram page. It’s impressive work for Davis heading into what is a vital season on the field for the young linebacker. The hope is the change in physique helps Davis manage to turn the corner in terms of becoming a consistent playmaker for the defense.

Obviously, Davis is doing his part to put his best foot forward for the team this coming season and his body looks the part of a player who could be a top linebacker this coming season.

Matt Patricia Excited About Jarrad Davis

Speaking with reporters on a conference call earlier this offseason, Patricia was asked about Davis and admitted the young linebacker is still a player who the Lions want to be a part of their future, even in spite of the fact that the team didn’t use the option for Davis. As he said, Davis is a “cornerstone” talent for the Lions on the defensive side of the football.

The Lions didn't pick up Jarrad Davis' 5th year option, but Matt Patricia said he still wants Davis back: "JD is a cornerstone of what we're trying to do" and in our big-picture plans of where we're trying to go — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) May 5, 2020

This statement shows that the Lions still remain committed to Davis beyond 2020, even if they have a clear out should the linebacker not perform next season. It’s an interesting juxtaposition for the team given the public move that was just made.

Perhaps the Lions wish to motivate Davis into having a big season, then try to bring him back for the future if he has a solid year.

Jarrad Davis Lions’ Stats

Davis always brings it on the field, and that’s something he has done since he played in college with the Florida Gators. Known as one of the best tacklers and leaders in his class, Davis has all the tools to be a fixture in Detroit as he has shown with his aggressive play. He’s going to be a fan favorite for his never say die attitude for years to come.

At times, Davis can be his own worst enemy in terms of the things he does on the field in pursuit and in coverage, but more often than not, his speed and passion is a major advantage for him. This past year, Davis was best at rushing the passer. He put up 63 tackles and 2 sacks this past season.

