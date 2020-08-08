Jim Caldwell Has Revealing Comments on Exit From Lions

It’s been more than a few years since the Detroit Lions fired Jim Caldwell, but the coach’s memory lingers in town thanks to his successful stint as team boss.

Finally, a little bit of light has been shed on Caldwell’s departure from the team. According to the coach himself, he felt as if Bob Quinn wanted to replace him nearly immediately after taking the reigns as general manager following.

Speaking on Glover Quin’s podcast The DB Room, Caldwell was asked to shed a bit of light on what it was like to go through a divorce in Detroit, a franchise and city he felt close to.

Also, interestingly, Caldwell implied he felt Quinn was heavily persuaded into keeping him on as coach. Bob Quinn has always insisted that keeping Caldwell was his decision and there was no pressure from ownership. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) August 7, 2020

Here is what Caldwell said on the matter more specifically from the show:

“Bob came in, and I think without question, had he been left to his own devices, I probably would have been gone the day he came in. Just the feeling that I got. I think he wanted to get his own guy in there, I think he wanted to get someone who spoke the same language he speaks. He wanted someone who is comfortable with, and that’s what he got. That’s the way things go.”

Obviously, the rest is history for the Lions, as Caldwell departed, Matt Patricia came in and the team has struggled to adjust to their new coach as he attempts to change the roster in his image. Caldwell did remain for a season under Quinn, but the team faltered late and missed the playoffs which allowed Quinn the time and rationale to make a move at coach.

It’s a move which is still controversial with fans and several former players to this day considering the work of Caldwell’s replacement, and while the old coach may have seen the writing on the wall, he doesn’t wish his old franchise any ill will.

Jim Caldwell Stats

You’d be hard pressed to find a more successful coach of the Lions in the modern era than Caldwell. When he was with the team, he finished with a 36-28 record which included 2 playoff births. The team lost both times in the playoffs, however, and the Lions also failed to win the NFC North when they had the opportunity to do so under Caldwell a pair of times. That led folks to call for his ouster, but historically, few other than Wayne Fontes in the past handful of decades have a better record than Caldwell.

Caldwell has 2 Super Bowl rings from his position coach and coordinator stints with the Colts and Ravens, and has a career record of 62-50. He was just 2-4 in the playoffs, however, which was a big reason the Lions elected to move on when they did.

Lions Predicted to Return to Jim Caldwell Results in 2020

Recently, Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com was taking a closer look at the rosters across the NFC North ahead of this coming season. An important conclusion for Sessler is that the Lions aren’t elite, but also aren’t terrible. There’s a lack of strengths but a lack of weaknesses as well. All of that could add up to a return to the Jim Caldwell days in terms of record.

Rosenthal writes:

“The pass rush needs work, but there aren’t a lot of major needs or defined strengths on this roster. Most position groups look good, not great, which could lead to another good-not-great record like we saw from Detroit for most of the Jim Caldwell salad days.”

It would be interesting to see how ownership would treat such a situation. Notably, the Lions moved on from Caldwell because of his inability to have elite seasons and get the team over the top. Matt Patricia has struggled with these same things, so would it be considered a success for the team to get back to the Caldwell type 7-9 or 9-7 type years?

In a “playoffs or else” type 2020 year, that’s something to remember. It also says something that the Lions crave to get back to the type of seasons they had under Caldwell in the past.

