Lions’ Matthew Stafford Removed From COVID/Reserve List

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford did test positive for the coronavirus, but as it turns out, that positive was a false positive.

As a result, the Lions revealed they had removed Stafford from their COVID/Reserve list on Tuesday afternoon and reinstated him to the team. Furthermore, the team also tested Stafford’s family and everyone was negative.

Statement from the Lions on their QB Matthew Stafford: pic.twitter.com/kPYsA6i965 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2020

This situation was a scare for the Lions not just in terms of the health of Stafford, but his young family as well. It’s good to hear the positive was a mistake in the end.

Explaining Matthew Stafford’s COVID Result

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated after the news broke, Stafford did test positive for the virus over last weekend, but he did point out how the tests aren’t perfect at this point in time for the league.

Here’s a look at what Breer wrote on the case:

“Lions QB Matt Stafford did, indeed, test positive for COVID-19 (this wasn’t a case of being in close contact with someone sick). The test was administered on Friday, and Stafford was asymptomatic beforehand. That means that Stafford passed tests on Tuesday and Wednesday, before the positive came up and landed him on the reserve list. And now he’ll have to go through the process of being cleared to go back in the building. So what happened? It’s hard to know. But this is a reminder that these tests still aren’t perfect, and problems could certainly result with players being tested as consistently as they will (which, in my opinion, is the right way to do it, and something the players pushed for). For now, it’s manageable.”

The chance of the test being something other than positive were explained by Dr. Jessica Flynn on Twitter. She explained the possibility that Stafford had a contaminated sample, or had very small traces of the virus in his system early on leading to the positive test. Or, it was a true positive and his viral load simply increased over a few days time. As we know now, none of that was the case and it was a simple false.

Stafford tested negative on Tuesday, Wednesday, quarantined Thursday, and tested positive Friday. Possibilities include (1) false positive – contaminated sample or tiny amount of viral RNA present, too little to infect (2) true positive – viral load increased. https://t.co/LWjgdhzsxg — DocFlynn (@jessdeede) August 3, 2020

Now that Stafford’s test was revealed to be a false positive, the team will now work toward getting him back into the building

Matthew Stafford Placed on COVID/Reserve List Last Week

Late Saturday, it was revealed the quarterback had been placed on the COVID/Reserve list for the team. Stafford at the time was the highest profile player to make the list for the Lions in recent days given his position on the team. He was also the first quarterback in the league to crack the list in 2020.

ESPN’s Field Yates was first to break the story at the time:

Lions QB Matthew Stafford has been placed on the reserve/COVID list, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 1, 2020

Thankfully, the test turned out negative in the end.

T.J. Hockenson, Kenny Golladay Land on COVID/Reserve List

Some positives that weren’t false include some other solid players for the team. Wednesday, Detroit placed 5 players on the COVID/reserve list. The biggest names were wideout Kenny Golladay, tight end T.J. Hockenson, cornerback Amani Oruwariye and punter Arryn Siposs. The final player was safety Jalen Elliott.

Not only is John Atkins opting out of the season, but the Lions have also placed Kenny Golladay and T.J. Hockenson on the reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning both have either tested positive for the virus or been in close contact with an infected person. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) July 29, 2020

The news doesn’t mean that all the players were positive, of course. They may have been in contact with another person who was infected. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Siposs was positive but asymptomatic which means he could theoretically be back sooner.

Detroit will have to monitor these players as well as the rest of their roster to see what happens in the coming days.

Justin Coleman Placed on COVID/Reserve List

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, cornerback Justin Coleman was added to the list on Thursday afternoon. He’s the third key Lions starter that has been sent to the list in the last few days.

The #Lions are placing CB Justin Coleman on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, source said. Coleman is asymptomatic and tested negative Tuesday before a positive test Wednesday. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 30, 2020

Additionally, the team placed tight end Isaac Nauta on the list as well, bringing their total of player to 7.

After Justin Coleman (who told me via text he is doing OK) and Isaac Nauta ended up on the COVID reserve list, that places seven Lions on the list — which means they've either tested positive for COVID or have been in close contact with someone who has coronavirus. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) July 30, 2020

Previously on Wednesday, the Lions had added 5 players to the list, so early on, they’ve seen plenty of action in terms of the coronavirus. Now, the step is for the team to sit back and wait for everyone to be cleared.

With Stafford coming off the list, the Lions and the family will feel a huge relief.

