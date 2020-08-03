New Lions Additions Show off Uniforms for 2020 [LOOK]

The Detroit Lions made plenty of shiny new acquisitions this offseason, but until now, nobody had gotten a glimpse of them in their new colors.

Finally, with players reporting to the building, folks have been given a look at what the new players look like in their new uniforms and the results are pretty spectacular. First up, the team’s free agency class was pictured in their new duds.

Here’s the first look at @ChaseDaniel, @DesmondTrufant, @dharm32 and Jamie Collins Sr. in their @Lions uniforms from the team’s media day photoshoot: pic.twitter.com/o7g3T43asi — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) August 2, 2020

Additionally, top rookie pick Jeff Okudah was also pictured in his new uniform looking pretty fresh.

Another pair of players, including rookie running back D’Andre Swift and wideout Marvin Jones, showed off their uniforms as well.

It’s always the most exciting time of year when teams and players get their pictures taken and fans can stop dreaming of what their next round of players will look like in uniform and actually see the results in front of them.

The next step now is getting these players on the field and playing games. That’s what everyone is hoping for as the dramatically changed offseason pushes on.

Lions Called Good Fit for 2 Free Agents

Could a few more new Lions join the fray in the coming weeks? It’s possible according to some. Recently, Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox took a look at picking out the top underrated free agents heading toward training camp still looking for a home, plus their top fits across the NFL. Detroit surfaced a pair of times, with defensive players picking up the honors both times. According to Knox, safety Tony Jefferson and linebacker Mark Barron are great fits for the Lions.

When it came to Jefferson, Knox wrote that the former Baltimore Ravens defensive back could give the team an extra weapon their secondary could use.

“A former mainstay of the Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens secondaries, Jefferson has appeared in 98 games and has 66 starts. With Baltimore in 2018, he racked up 74 tackles, six passes defended and an interception. The Lions, who ranked last in pass defense last season, could be an intriguing destination for Jefferson. Head coach Matt Patricia often used multiple safeties as defensive coordinator with the New England Patriots, and a trio of Jefferson, Duron Harmon and Tracy Walker would give him a lot of flexibility.”

In terms of Barron, Knox lamented the lack of depth at linebacker on the team and said the former Pittsburgh Steelers player could play a key role for the team at this point in time.

“He would also be a valuable asset for the Lions, who could use help at the second level while trying to improve their 32nd-ranked pass defense. 2017 first-round pick Jarrad Davis was supposed to be the sort of sideline-to-sideline defender that Barron has been throughout his career, but he has fallen short of expectations. Detroit declined Davis’ fifth-year option this offseason.”

In both cases, the Lions could benefit from these additions. Jefferson has put up 451 tackles, 4 interceptions and 8.5 sacks. He’s an active safety, and perhaps the only question is what type of a role he’d play on a defense that has plenty of depth at the position. Barron has 710 tackles, 12 sacks and 9 interceptions in his career as an active linebacker.

The Lions have money to spend, and could also look to add a defensive lineman to the mix. For now, many see a few other positions as the biggest need.

Lions Offseason Review

It’s been a quality offseason for the Lions, who have signed plenty of players and also had what many consider to be one of the best drafts this past season. Some of the biggest additions were Jamie Collins, Duron Harmon, Desmond Trufant, Danny Shelton, Chase Daniel and Halapoulivaati Vaitai. In the draft, Jeff Okudah, D’Andre Swift and Julian Okwara were picks that could help change the look of the team dramatically in 2020.

Now that these players are in the mix, everyone will be fired up to see them on the field for real in the coming weeks.

