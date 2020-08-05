Marty Jannetty Says in Facebook Post: ‘I Made a Man Disappear’

Marty Jannetty said in a deleted-Facebook post that he “made a man disappear” when he was 13 years old and working at a bowling alley in Georgia. Jannetty, a professional wrestler, is best known for his various spells with the WWE between 1988 and 2009. In his initial run with the company, Jannetty was partnered with WWE Hall of Fame star Shawn Michaels.

The post was published on the morning of August 5 and deleted an hour later. Jannetty begins by saying that he never told anyone about the incident, including his brother Geno, who had only just returned from Vietnam. Jannetty says that he was working at a bowling alley and was buying weed from a “f**” who also worked there. Jannetty accuses the man of “putting his hands” on the former WWE star. Jannetty wrote, “He dragged me around to the back of the building… you already know what he was gonna try to do.”

Jannetty Said That ‘They’ Should Look for the Allegedly Disappeared Man in the Chattahoochie River

Then, Jannetty says it “was the very first time I made a man disappear.” Jannetty adds that the man was never found and that “they” should have looked for him in the Chattahoochie River.”

In the same post, Jannetty discusses a woman named Winnie. A photo of Janetty and Winnie accompanies the post. Jannetty accuses Winnie of hurting him with her “f*****’ Jamaican jealousy.” He concludes the post by saying, “You can go your own way. I don’t need you.”

Jannetty Is a Native of Columbus, Georgia

The Chattahoochee River that Jannetty describes originates in Union County, Georgia, and flows into the Appalachian Mountains and through Atlanta into Lake Seminole along the Georgia-Florida border. Jannetty is a native of Columbus, Georgia, a city in western Georgia. The river flows through the city. According to Jannetty’s Facebook page, he attended Hardaway High School and studied sports science and psychology at Chattahoochie Valley.

Jannetty was born in 1970, meaning the alleged incident, if Jannetty was indeed 13, would have taken place between 1973 and 1974. A search of the Georgia section of Newspapers.com does not show any evidence of a missing man associated with a Victory Lanes bowling alley.

Jannetty’s Facebook Posts Have Been a Source of Controversy in the Past

VideoVideo related to marty jannetty says in facebook post: ‘i made a man disappear’ 2020-08-05T11:31:53-04:00

In September 2017, Jannetty’s Facebook page was at the center of controversy when a post appeared showing his “daughter.” Jannetty wrote, “Just did a DNA [test], she’s NOT my daughter, we both held out of sex because you don’t do that, but now we ain’t???” Jannetty later said that his Facebook page was hacked. In a March 2018 interview with The Sun, Jannetty said, “Of course I would never think anything like that – it’s messed up.”

Jannetty said in the same interview that he was regularly bombarded with abusive messages from trolls regarding the post. The former WWE Intercontinental champion added, “It makes me mad because I wonder if in 25 years from now, will they still be saying ‘that pervert wanted to f*** his daughter.'”

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School