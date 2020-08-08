Messi Sent Telling Message to Barcelona During UCL Clash

Lionel Messi sent a clear message to his Barcelona team-mates during their Champions League win over Napoli on Saturday at the Camp Nou.

The Catalan giants went in at half-time 3-1 up on the Serie A side after goals from Clement Lenglet, Messi and Luis Suarez. However, a penalty from Lorenzo Insigne late in the first half offered the visitors some hope ahead of the second half.

Messi was overheard in the tunnel at the interval urging his team not to let the game slip in the second 45 minutes of the clash.

For those asking for a translation: "We have a two goal advantage, let's not be dumbasses (pelotudo is a hard word to translate, used in Argentina). Let's play calm" — EiF (@EiFSoccer) August 8, 2020

Barcelona have suffered some painful Champions League exits in recent seasons, losing three-goal leads to Roma and Liverpool. Yet the Catalan giants managed to see the game out against Napoli to set up a quarter-final clash with German champions Bayern Munich.

Messi Inspires Barcelona Again

Defender Clement Lenglet sent Barcelona on their way to victory against Napoli with the opening goal, but it was left to Messi to light up the Camp Nou with another piece of magic to put the Catalans in charge of the game.

The Argentina international’s brilliant second goal saw the Barca captain at his unstoppable best and net his 31st goal for the club in all competitions in 2019-20.

Oh. My. Messi. As only he could, the magician does it again. A masterclass in balance, precision, and skill puts @FCBarcelona up 3-1 on aggregate. pic.twitter.com/nKBPfu1Ywi — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 8, 2020

Messi could have had another goal too after controlling a pass from Frenkie de Jong and finishing past David Ospina, only to see his effort harshly chalked off for handball by VAR.

The Barcelona captain then won a penalty for Barcelona’s third of the night. The Argentine was felled by Kalidou Koulibaly inside the penalty area, allowing Luis Suarez to convert the spot-kick and seal the win.

Bayern Next Up For Messi and Co.

Barcelona will need Messi to continue his heroics in the next round as they face a very tough task against German champions Bayern Munich. Hansi Flick’s side booked their place in the last eight by demolishing Chelsea 7-1 on aggregate.

Bayern also possess the tournament’s top scorer in striker Robert Lewandowski. The Poland international has 13 goals in just seven games in Europe’s top competition so far this season.

In total Lewandowski has netted 53 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions for the German giants in 2019-20 and will fancy taking on a Barcelona defense that has looked vulnerable this season.

