Mike Tyson Accepted Fights Against Former UFC Champs

Mike Tyson revealed on “The Dan Patrick Show” Tuesday that he accepted fights against two former UFC champions before his team ultimately finalized his matchup against Roy Jones Jr.

Tyson told Dan Patrick that he also had agreed to boxing matches against three MMA stars, two of which were former UFC champs.

As noted by Heavy’s Stephen McCaugherty, the first MMA fighter Tyson thought he was headed into was against was Bob Sapp.

But after that fight fell through for undisclosed reasons, Tyson told Patrick he thought he was headed into the ring to fight former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck “The Ice Man” Liddell.

Liddell, 50, has only fought four times in the past 12 years and was stopped in every fight.

After Tyson vs. Liddell fell through, Tyson believed he was on his way to climbing into the ring with another former UFC champ, Tito Ortiz.

Ortiz, 45, has fought four times in the last five years. But “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” went 3-1 over that stretch including a violent first-round thrashing of Liddell.

Mike Tyson Didn’t Name Other Potential Opponents Considered

Tyson didn’t name any more fighters he thought he might be facing before Jones Jr., but it appears from watching the video that Tyson thought he was on his way to facing several other fighters before Jones Jr. was finally picked as the official opponent.

“Hey listen, this is really funny,” Tyson said. “My brother-in-law asked me…would Mike fight this guy for 20 million…50 million…30 million, whatever it was and I always said know. What do I look like? That I want to fight? Come on. Give me a break. I’m not fighting.”

But persistence eventually paid off for Tyson’s brother-in-law. Because when Tyson was asked again about fighting, the two-time heavyweight champion of the world finally agreed.

“Then one day he asked me and I said, ‘Who do you want me to fight?'” Tyson said.

That’s when Tyson said he agreed to fight Sapp, but it appears that Sapp was just the first of many fights Tyson thought was on its way.

“That’s where we started off,” Tyson said. “I started with fighting him. Then…I’m fighting Chuck Liddel. I’m fighting Tito Ortiz now. Now I’m fighting this [other] guy.”

Finally, Tyson agreed to face Jones Jr., a four-division boxing champion who is considered by most boxing pundits to be the best fighter of his era.

“Now I’m fighting Roy Jones,” Tyson said.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. on September 12

The Tyson vs. Jones Jr. boxing pay-per-view event is scheduled for September 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The action is set to begin at 9 p.m ET. Fans can watch the fight live via pay-per-view through cable, satellite, and Triller.

In addition to Tyson vs. Jones Jr., there will be other fights on the card.

The first fight that was announced for the Tyson vs. Jones Jr. undercard was a surreal grudge match between YouTube superstar Jake Paul and former NBA Slam Dunk champ Nate Robinson.

Paul has been boxing for over two years now while Robinson hopes his superb athleticism will help him play catchup before the fight.

More fights will be announced during the coming weeks.

READ NEXT: Mike Tyson’s Next Opponent: 5 Fast Facts About Roy Jones Jr.

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel