Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Won’t Happen as Planned

Mike Tyson’s comeback to boxing won’t happen as planned on September 12. RingTV.com’s Ryan O’Hara revealed on Sunday afternoon that Tyson’s upcoming pay-per-view bout against Roy Jones Jr. was suddenly being postponed by its promoters to a later date.

The eight-round exhibition between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones has been postponed until November 28th, sources tell @ringmagazine #boxing — Ryan O'Hara (@OHaraSports) August 9, 2020

Per that report, “Sources say that the fight was moved because Tyson’s team felt they could maximize revenue by rescheduling. A meeting was held between both sides recently, and Jones approved of the switch.”

The news was also reported by The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger.

The exhibition between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr., scheduled for Sept. 12 in Carson, California, has been postponed, sources tell The Athletic. The new tentative date for the event is Nov. 28 — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) August 9, 2020

New Date for Tyson vs. Jones Jr.

The Tyson vs. Jones Jr. boxing pay-per-view event is now being targeted for November 28 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

That’s the same venue as before, but the promoters of the event will now have much more time to generate interest in the bout.

Fans will also still be able to watch the fight live via pay-per-view through cable, satellite, and Triller.

That’s important because there will be a limited audience at the event, presumedly a very small number of people or no fans at all due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More About Tyson and Jones Jr.

Tyson, 54, hasn’t fought since 2005. Jones Jr., 51, hasn’t competed since 2018.

Both are considered to be among the very best and most decorated boxing champions of all-time. Tyson is a two-time heavyweight champion. Jones Jr. won titles in four different weight classes from middleweight to heavyweight.

The two were originally supposed to meet in a superfight back in 2003 after Jones Jr. became the first former middleweight champion to win a heavyweight belt in 106 years.

But that fight never materialized after Jones Jr. moved back down to light heavyweight for other challenges.

Now the two megastar boxing champions will have to wait a little longer than originally planned for the fight to happen.

They’ve already waited 17 years. Now they’ll wait a couple of months more.

Other Info About Tyson vs. Jones Jr.

In addition to the main event featuring Tyson vs. Jones Jr., there will be other fights on the card as well.

The first fight that was announced for the Tyson vs. Jones Jr. undercard is the surreal grudge match between YouTube superstar Jake Paul and former NBA Slam Dunk champ Nate Robinson.

Paul has been boxing for over two years now while Robinson hopes his superb athleticism will help him play catchup before the fight.

Other fights are sure to be announced in the coming weeks as well, and now the promoters would seem to have ample time to find other noteworthy undercard matchups to complete the card.

