Vikings Urged to Trade Defensive Star to Browns For 2021 Draft Pick

It was confirmed that Anthony Harris was on the trade block this offseason, but a deal never materialized between the Vikings and the New York Giants.

Still, Bleacher Report thinks offering Harris is a move the Vikings entertain before the start of the season. Kristopher Knox pointed that the Cleveland Browns could be a prime trade destination for Harris as the Browns are developing on defense with ex-Vikings coaches Kevin Stefanski and Joe Woods. Stefanski is now the Browns’ head coach and Woods is defensive coordinator. The Vikings should offer Harris for a second-round pick, which would be a nice return for Harris, a former undrafted rookie.

Here’s what Knox wrote:

The Minnesota Vikings gave safety Anthony Harris the franchise tag this offseason. This means they’ll have him for 2020 but could conceivably lose him during the 2021 offseason. While Harris has been a very good player at times—he led the NFL with six interceptions this past season—he’s never been a Pro Bowler and has only truly been a starter for one season. If the Vikings can get a second-round pick or higher from, say, Cleveland, they should pull the trigger. The Browns are an obvious trade target, as both head coach Kevin Stefanski and defensive coordinator Joe Woods have spent time with Minnesota—en entire career in Stefanski’s case. While the Browns did draft Grant Delpit in the second round this past April, they don’t have an established starter on the back end of their defense. They could view a guy like Harris as the missing piece to the postseason puzzle. For the Vikings, it’s worth at least offering up Harris to see what they can get in return.

Harris turns 29 this season and is coming off his best season as a pro, leading the NFL with six interceptions last year as one half of the NFL’s top safety tandem. After spending four years as a developmental piece, Harris was a bonafide starter last season and is now entering his prime window. The Vikings franchise-tagged him this season as the safety will be expecting to hit his payday next offseason, with or without the Vikings who attempted to trade him this offseason, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo.

A Trade Would Be Telling of the Vikings’ Goals in 2020

While it’s been debated that Harris’ success has been reliant on fellow safety Harrison Smith, he’s undoubtedly better than any replacement the Vikings could find for the 2020 season. A trade would likely indicate the Vikings would be punting this season that they introduce at least four new starters to defense, including three at cornerback, and are without nose tackle Michael Pierce.

Harris and Smith will be vital to the development of the Vikings’ re-hauled cornerbacks group, an intangible that likely would make it difficult for the team to justify parting ways for a draft pick.

But this season has proven to be anything but ordinary and could only be a matter of time before the Vikings shift from a win-all mentality and commit to the rebuild.

