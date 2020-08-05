Rookie Justin Jefferson Debuts In Vikings Uniform [WATCH]

Rookie Justin Jefferson finally got a chance to christen his new digs at the Vikings practice facility.

After an offseason without rookie minicamps, an initial week of coronavirus testing and subsequent placement on the COVID-19 reserve list, the Vikings first-rounder was activated to the roster earlier this week and made his first official visit inside the TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minn., on Tuesday.

His arrival was the most publicized of any Vikings rookie in recent memory as the former national champion LSU Tigers wideout and No. 22 overall pick was part of one of the most prolific offenses in college football history.

Jefferson was fitted for his gear, got a first look at the Vikings training facilities and joined his teammates in workouts.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for a while now,” Jefferson said. “Since corona(virus) hit, everything was kind of delayed… At first, it doesn’t really feel like I’m with the team yet until you start getting fitted for stuff, you start being on that practice field.”

“It’s a little chilling and it’s finally starting to hit me,” he added.

Other Vikings Roster Moves

Tuesday was a busy day for the Vikings front offense as they had moves on several team fronts.

The biggest headline was Las Vegas Raiders transplant P.J. Hall failed his physical, nullifying a trade made between the two teams on Monday. Had Hall passed his physical and played six games in the regular season, the Vikings would have given the Raiders a seventh-round pick. Hall was released by the Raiders and could still be picked up by the Vikings with no cost added this time around.

Rookie safety Brian Cole II, like Jefferson, was activated off the COVID-19 reserve list. The Vikings placed eight players on the list last week after learning lead trainer and Chief Infection Officer Eric Sugarman tested positive for COVID-19 the week that roughly 40 players had arrived at training camp for their first round of testing.

Unfortunately, Armon Watts, a second-year defensive tackle who is poised to take a step forward this year was moved onto the COVID-19 reserve list. He is a strong candidate to take over some snaps at nose tackle in the absence of free-agency add Michael Pierce, who opted out of the 2020 season due to health concerns.

Watts joins tight end Tyler Higby, special teams linebacker Cameron Smith and offensive tackle Oli Udoh who are currently on the reserve list as of Wednesday morning.

