Nate Robinson: ‘I Can’t Wait to Punch Them All in the Mouth!’

Retired NBA star Nate Robinson told Heavy he’s been watching all the things his opponent Jake Paul and his YouTube community brethren have been saying about him over recent weeks as he heads into his professional boxing debut on September 12.

“It’s going to be fun, and I can’t wait to shut up a lot of people that are going to be hating and a lot of doubters,” Robinson said. ‘I can’t wait to punch them all in the mouth.”

Robinson is facing Paul on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. pay-per-view card. The event is scheduled for September 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The action starts at 9 p.m ET and will air on pay-per-view for $49.99 through cable, satellite, and Triller.

Robinson, a three-time NBA dunking champion, told Heavy that he expects to be 1-0 after his first boxing match ever.

Nate Robinson Could Fight KSI Next

Robinson, 36, said he’ll be ready to throw down with anyone after he’s done with Paul, and that includes YouTuber KSI who defeated Jake Paul’s older brother Logan Paul via split decision in both men’s professional boxing debut back in November.

KSI, whose real name is Olajide William Olatunji, issued some choice words about Robinson’s pad work recently, and that’s something the pro basketball veteran didn’t miss.

“I see it all, man,” Robinson said. “It’s just funny because it’s like…they’re saying that they’re just professionals already. You guys had time to practice and box and do things. Now that I get a little bit of time to do this now, within the month and a half that I get to train, and then after this fight, whoever wants to fight me next then…please.”

Robinson also revealed that the specific video that KSI had dissed him about was taken during his first week of training and that by the time his fight rolls around in September he’ll have surpassed KSI’s boxing skills and all the other YouTuber’s, too.

“I guarantee you I will be looking way better than what they did when he fought Logan Paul, and I don’t even think KSI won that fight,” Robinson said. “I think they gave it to the wrong guy, honestly.”

Nate Robinson Wants More Than Just Single Boxing Match

Robinson also told Heavy that he doesn’t expect his first professional prizefight to be his last.

Rather, it seems like Robinson is intent on making the transition over into professional boxing, at least insomuch as he’d be facing the likes of the Paul brothers, KSI and other YouTubers turned boxers.

In short, after he fights Jake Paul in less than two months, Robinson revealed that whoever wants it next can get it.

“I’m all for it, man. Whoever is next in line, after this victory…it would be awesome to be able to take another fight,” Robinson said. “I’m definitely for it. I’m not running and ducking anybody. If anybody wants to step in the ring, I mean, and it makes sense, I’ll fight them.”

