NBA Playoff Standings 2020: Western & Eastern Conference Bubble Picture

With the exception of one matchup, the NBA playoff standings are set in both the Western and Eastern Conferences. There will be a play-in tournament to determine the No. 8 seed that faces the No. 1 Lakers in the West.

It will be a different postseason with no real homecourt advantage for the top-four seeds in either conference. We have seen teams at the top of the NBA standings have inconsistent results since arriving at the Orlando bubble. Clippers All-Star Kawhi Leonard explained that the postseason will carry a much different mindset for the top teams than the seeding games ended up playing out.

“At this point, there’s really no home-court advantage,” Leonard explained to Sports Illustrated. “No fans out there. No travel. I mean, I definitely think the healthiest teams usually win it all.”

The Blazers, Spurs, Suns and Grizzlies Are Fighting for the No. 8 Seed

The Lakers are likely looking over their shoulder as they could face one of the red-hot teams that emerge as the No. 8 seed. Portland, San Antonio, Phoenix and Memphis are all fighting for the two play-in spots. With the exception of the Grizzlies, each team has caught fire in Orlando with the Blazers potentially posing as a threat to the Lakers now that they are fully healthy. Damian Lillard has been one of the stars of the NBA bubble as he fights to get Portland a postseason spot.

“I told you when I first came here” Lillard told TNT (via NBA.com). “I said, ‘I ain’t coming here to waste my time.’ They gave us a chance to get in like we asked for, and that’s what we here to do. Job still ain’t done, but you know what I’m here for. Our work ain’t done yet, but we’re fighting for it.”

It will be interesting to see if the NBA makes the play-in tournament a regular part of the postseason. The Western Conference play-in game race has been one of the most intriguing parts of the NBA bubble.

Here is a look at the NBA standings heading into the Thursday, August 13 evening matchups.

NBA Eastern Conference Standings

Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L GB 1.Bucks 56 17 – 2.Raptors 52 19 3 3.Celtics 48 24 7.5 4.Heat 44 28 11.5 5.Pacers 44 28 11.5 6.76ers 42 30 13.5 7.Nets 35 36 20 8.Magic 32 40 23.5 9.Wizards 25 47 30.5

NBA Western Conference Standings

Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today. Teams in italics would take part in the play-in tournament.

TEAM W L GB 1.Lakers 52 19 – 2.Clippers 48 23 4 3.Nuggets 46 26 6.5 4.Thunder 44 27 8 5.Rockets 44 27 8 6.Jazz 43 28 9 7.Mavericks 43 32 11 8.Grizzlies 34 39 19 9.Blazers 34 39 19 10.Suns 34 39 19 11.Spurs 32 38 19.5

NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Matchups 2020

MATCHUPS No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Orlando Magic No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets No. 3 Boston Celtics vs. No. 6 Philadelphia 76ers No. 4 Miami Heat vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers

NBA Western Conference Playoff Matchups 2020

MATCHUPS No. 1 L.A. Lakers vs. No. 8 TBD (Play-in Winner) No. 2 L.A. Clippers vs. No. 7 Dallas Mavericks No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 6 Utah Jazz No. 4 OKC Thunder vs. No. 5 Houston Rockets

