NBA Playoff Standings 2020: Western & Eastern Conference Bubble Picture

With the exception of one matchup, the NBA playoff standings are set in both the Western and Eastern Conferences. There will be a play-in tournament to determine the No. 8 seed that faces the No. 1 Lakers in the West.
It will be a different postseason with no real homecourt advantage for the top-four seeds in either conference. We have seen teams at the top of the NBA standings have inconsistent results since arriving at the Orlando bubble. Clippers All-Star Kawhi Leonard explained that the postseason will carry a much different mindset for the top teams than the seeding games ended up playing out.
“At this point, there’s really no home-court advantage,” Leonard explained to Sports Illustrated. “No fans out there. No travel. I mean, I definitely think the healthiest teams usually win it all.”
The Blazers, Spurs, Suns and Grizzlies Are Fighting for the No. 8 Seed
The Lakers are likely looking over their shoulder as they could face one of the red-hot teams that emerge as the No. 8 seed. Portland, San Antonio, Phoenix and Memphis are all fighting for the two play-in spots. With the exception of the Grizzlies, each team has caught fire in Orlando with the Blazers potentially posing as a threat to the Lakers now that they are fully healthy. Damian Lillard has been one of the stars of the NBA bubble as he fights to get Portland a postseason spot.
“I told you when I first came here” Lillard told TNT (via NBA.com). “I said, ‘I ain’t coming here to waste my time.’ They gave us a chance to get in like we asked for, and that’s what we here to do. Job still ain’t done, but you know what I’m here for. Our work ain’t done yet, but we’re fighting for it.”
It will be interesting to see if the NBA makes the play-in tournament a regular part of the postseason. The Western Conference play-in game race has been one of the most intriguing parts of the NBA bubble.
Here is a look at the NBA standings heading into the Thursday, August 13 evening matchups.
NBA Eastern Conference Standings
Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|GB
|1.Bucks
|56
|17
|–
|2.Raptors
|52
|19
|3
|3.Celtics
|48
|24
|7.5
|4.Heat
|44
|28
|11.5
|5.Pacers
|44
|28
|11.5
|6.76ers
|42
|30
|13.5
|7.Nets
|35
|36
|20
|8.Magic
|32
|40
|23.5
|25
|47
|30.5
NBA Western Conference Standings
Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today. Teams in italics would take part in the play-in tournament.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|GB
|1.Lakers
|52
|19
|–
|2.Clippers
|48
|23
|4
|3.Nuggets
|46
|26
|6.5
|4.Thunder
|44
|27
|8
|5.Rockets
|44
|27
|8
|6.Jazz
|43
|28
|9
|7.Mavericks
|43
|32
|11
|8.Grizzlies
|34
|39
|19
|9.Blazers
|34
|39
|19
|10.Suns
|34
|39
|19
|11.Spurs
|32
|38
|19.5
NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Matchups 2020
|MATCHUPS
|No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Orlando Magic
|No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets
|No. 3 Boston Celtics vs. No. 6 Philadelphia 76ers
|No. 4 Miami Heat vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers
NBA Western Conference Playoff Matchups 2020
|MATCHUPS
|No. 1 L.A. Lakers vs. No. 8 TBD (Play-in Winner)
|No. 2 L.A. Clippers vs. No. 7 Dallas Mavericks
|No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 6 Utah Jazz
|No. 4 OKC Thunder vs. No. 5 Houston Rockets
