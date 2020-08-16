New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton Trolls Drake

Drake recently took his shot at playing several sports in his latest music video, “Laugh Now, Cry Later,” featuring NBA star Kevin Durant and NFLers Odell Beckham Jr. and Marshawn Lynch.

The Toronto-raised rap star put on gloves and did his best imitation of Beckham Jr.’s iconic one-handed catch. But the route he ran leading up to it, one Twitter user put best, “Drake ain’t shakin salt.”

The song fire but what kinda route is this drake 😭 pic.twitter.com/FlxxOS1T1P — Byle Bole (@YungMedicine) August 14, 2020

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton jumped in on the roast of Drake’s route, advising Drake to stick to music and far from the football field.

Let's stick w God's Plan pic.twitter.com/xQxOS3SyD2 — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) August 15, 2020

Payton replied with a reference to Drake’s song “God’s Plan,” as playing football just isn’t in the cards for the multi-platinum music artist. One Twitter user asked Payton to rate Drake’s route. He showed some mercy rating it a four out of 10.

Hmmmmm 4. I'm not seeing reciever. Maybe Strong Safety. — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) August 15, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Best Fan Reactions to Drake’s Athleticism

Fans took the chance to jab at many NFL cornerbacks including Josh Norman, Xavier Rhodes and Nelson Agohlor. There were also some pretty creative responses as well.

He runs like a baby that just escaped a diaper change. — K (@kdogpenny11) August 14, 2020

We walking-through? Jerry Rice still runs tighter routes and that man is in his 50’s. — DustyVanGilder (@DustyVG) August 16, 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward got in on the fun with Philadelphia Eagles‘ Javon Hargrave.

This how ya routes look on walking football lol — Javon hargrave (@Jay_MostWanted) August 15, 2020

Fans also compared who ran a better route: Drake or Daniel Ezra’s character Spencer James in the Netflix Series All American.

Drake must’ve learned route running from Spencer James 😭 https://t.co/ky2LYBMQRr pic.twitter.com/riDYuqhA0x — Jo Adell Fan Account (@Allen_Eagles27) August 14, 2020

This isn’t the first time Drake has been clowned for his athletic ability. In 2014, Drake was warming up with the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team and shot an airball. He’s yet to live that one down as fans continued to reference the shot following the release of his new video.

Sean Payton Trolls Tom Brady

Payton keeps a relatively active presence on social media when compared to NFL coaches. But rather than a constant stream of content, Payton instead comes through periodically with gold.

Since Tom Brady joined that Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he’ll now face Payton’s Saints twice this season — a likely cause for some headaches and preparation in facing the six-time Super Bowl winner.

Payton was watching Brady struggle in a celebrity golf tournament back in May and took to Twitter to share the catharsis of watching Brady struggle for once.

Sean Payton Bringing a New WR to New Orleans?

Payton’s tweet not only got some laughs, but it’s also stirred up some commotion and questions surrounding his motives.

Confused why you included Kenny Bell 🤔🤔 please explain @SeanPayton ! — Brock Hinrichs (@brock20) August 15, 2020

Please tell me you're bringing Bell to New Orleans! 👍 — Brian Cremers (@Saints_92) August 15, 2020

The photo Payton posted was of Nebraska football star wide receiver Kenny Bell, who set program records back in 2015 and was a fifth-round draft pick, but has since yet to break into the NFL. He last played in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football, which ceased operations back in 2019.

Bell made rounds on the Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos, the team his father, Ken Bell, played for, before he was released in August 2018.

Ken Bell played for the Broncos from 1986 to 1989 and totaled more than 2,000 career kickoff return yards.

READ NEXT: Vikings Spin Cornerback Carousel, Headlining 5 Biggest 2020 Storylines

Trevor Squire is a Heavy contributor covering the Minnesota Vikings and journalism graduate from the University of Minnesota — Twin Cities. Connect with him on Twitter @trevordsquire and join our Vikings community at Heavy on Vikings on Facebook.