‘Next Conor McGregor’ Has Major Stakes at UFC 252

On August 15, one of the fastest rising stars is taking another major step in his career as he is scheduled to fight in the co-main event of UFC 252. Number 14 ranked bantamweight “Sugar” Sean O’Malley is a deadly striking force, and he is taking on Marlon “Chito” Vera.

O’Malley is a dynamic personality who has an undefeated professional MMA record of 12-0. Eight of his victories have come via KO or TKO, one by submission and three by decision. Since earning a contract in 2017 during Dana White’s Contender Series, Sugar has fought four times in the promotion, including a knockout-of-the-year candidate win over Eddie Wineland during his last trip to the Octagon, UFC 250.

Sugar has been compared to the biggest name in MMA many times, Conor “Notorious” McGregor. Both men have an exciting striking style with a tendency to finish their opponents in devastating fashion, and they are both outspoken and authentic. Both fighters have used social media successfully as a tool to trash talk potential opponents and build their brand.

McGregor rose up the featherweight ranks quickly from 2013 to 2015, finishing fighters in devastating fashion, and its a trajectory Sugar is starting to imitate.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, O’Malley revealed that he took the McGregor comparison as a compliment. He said, “Anytime you’re getting compared to someone great like that, you’re doing something right.”

O’Malley continued, “I take that as a compliment, getting compared to Conor.”

Although he was flattered with the comparison, Sugar said that he was a more skilled striker than McGregor. O’Malley said, “As far as the skill set wise, I think I have more skills when it comes to the striking.”

I can stand southpaw and throw anything the same as I can stand orthodox and throw anything. I’m very, very dangerous from every position. He’s mainly a southpaw with a bomb left hand and he throws left heaves and some decent spinning stuff. I feel like I have more tools in the toolbox than anybody in the MMA as far as coming up with striking.

O’Malley Needs a Win on Saturday Night to Follow the Same Kind of Trajectory McGregor Did

There are major stakes for O’Malley on August 15. There is a lot of hype around Sugar, and he is fighting in the co-main event under one of the biggest main events of the year. There will be a lot of eyeballs on the bantamweight star, and if he wins, his star power will explode even more than it has.

However if Vera defeats O’Malley, the hype train will likely be derailed. When comparing O’Malley to McGregor, the Irishman was able to steamroll through all of his competition at featherweight. From the time he entered the Octagon until he became a massive star, McGregor never lost. Out of the six matches he competed in before taking the featherweight title from then-champ Jose Aldo, Notorious finished five of his opponents by either KO or TKO.

Notorious’ first loss in the UFC was at the hands of Nate Diaz at welterweight. However, McGregor had already won the featherweight championship and was an established UFC superstar.

If Sugar wants to imitate the trajectory of McGregor’s stardom, he needs to defeat Vera, a fighter who is not currently ranked in the top 15 of bantamweight.

Sugar Believes Chito Has a Good Grappling Game & Can Take a Punch, Says That Chito Should ‘Thank Him’ for the Co-Main Event Spot

During a recent interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Sugar gave props to Vera. When asked what Chito does that impresses him, O’Malley said, “He’s got good grappling, he’s a black belt in jiu-jitsu, he’s good at getting punched. He’s really good at getting punched.”

O’Malley continued, “He’s tough. He’s never been finished. He’s good at getting punched.”

However, Sugar doesn’t believe “Chito” has been hit on the chin in his recent matches. Sugar said, “I think, rewatching some of his last fights and stuff, he gets hit a lot but he’s not getting hit on the chin. I hit people on the chin. You go look where I hit Eddie [Wineland], I hit him on the chin. You go look where that uppercut landed against Jose Quinonez, that was right on the chin. I’ve been knocking out people since I was 16 — I hit them right on the chin.”

He continued, “I’m not a big guy, I don’t hit hard. I hit fast, I hit accurate [and] I have really good timing. My hands are going to land on his chin, you can only take so many shots.”

When asked if there was bad blood between him and Chito, Sugar said that he didn’t think so, and that their interactions haven’t “been bad.”

However, Sugar wouldn’t be surprised if Chito didn’t like him. O’Malley said, “I’m sure he doesn’t like me, but he’s got to like me because he’s getting a co-main event spot. If he fights anyone else in the division, he could fight Petr Yan, it’s not even a main event or a co-main event. He should thank me for the spot he’s in.”

Sugar May Not Think He’s ‘A Big Guy’ But His Height & Reach Is Comparable to a Heavyweight Great

When talking to Helwani, Sugar said that he wasn’t “a big guy.” Interestingly, O’Malley has major similarities to one of the heavyweights fighting in the main event of UFC 252, Daniel “DC” Cormier. According to DC’s official stats on ESPN, he stands at 5-feet-11-inches tall and has a 72.5-inch reach.

Although Sugar weighs in at 135 pounds the day before a fight, almost half as much as DC, O’Malley is also 5-feet-11-inches tall and has a 72-inch reach. From a height and reach perspective, Sugar is very big for the bantamweight division.

For comparison, bantamweight champion Petr Yan is 5-foot-7 inches tall and has a 67-inch reach, according to ESPN. No. 1 ranked bantamweight Marlon Moraes is 5-foot-6-inches tall with a 67-inch reach.

O’Malley’s opponent on August 15, Vera, is 5-foot-8-inches tall with a 70.5-inch reach.

