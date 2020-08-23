Outrageous Messi Stat Emerges From Time at Newell’s

Lionel Messi has made a habit of breaking goalscoring records during his time at Barcelona, but it’s emerged the Argentine was also no stranger to finding the back of the net as a youngster at Newell’s Old Boys.

Miguel Martínez, press officer at at the Asociación Rosarina de Fútbol, decided to conduct an investigation into Messi’s goalscoring prowess in a Newell’s shirt and come up with some eye-catching results, according to Ole.

After crunching the numbers Martinez discovered that between the ages of six and 12 Messi scored a quite ridiculous 234 in 176 games for Newell’s. Even as a six-year-old Messi stood out, netting 40 goals in 29 games in his first year with the club in 1994.

He did not stop there though. In 1999, his final year with Newell’s before he left for Barcelona, Messi scored 55 times in just 29 games. Perhaps unsurprisingly his goalscoring exploits ensured Newell’s went through the season unbeaten, only dropping points three times.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Another Record-Breaking Messi Season

Messi has continued to break records for Barcelona in 2019-20 despite a traumatic season on and off the pitch for the Catalan giants which saw the club finish the season trophyless.

The Argentina international finished the season as the top scorer in La Liga with 25 goals, four ahead of nearest rival Karim Benzema. Messi’s goals means he wins the Pichichi award, given to the league’s top scorer, for a record seventh time.

IT'S OFFICIAL! Leo #Messi wins the 2019-20 Pichichi Trophy, the seventh of his career, a new, all-time @LaLigaEN record! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/laAlgFMeAT — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 19, 2020

Messi also finished top of the assists charts in Spain’s top flight, breaking another record along the way. His total of 21 assists surpassed the previous record of 20, previously held by former Barcelona team-mate Xavi.

✨ H I S T O R Y ✨ With 2⃣1⃣ assists, Messi overtakes Xavi as the player with MOST ASSISTS in a single #LaLigaSantander season! 🐐#AlavesBarça pic.twitter.com/Lrx84HI2cJ — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) July 19, 2020

The Barcelona captain also broke the record for La Liga hat-tricks in 2019-20 and became the first player to hit 1,000 goal contributions when he scored four times against Eibar in February.

What’s Next For Messi?

Messi has another major record in sight which we could smash next season. The 33-year-old is edging closer to Pele’s all-time record of 643 goals scored for one club.

The legendary Brazilian netted 643 times in 656 appearances for Santos, while Messi is on 634 and needs just 10 more to move ahead of Pele and make yet more history with the Catalan giants.

However, Messi’s future at Barcelona is currently the subject of much debate. The Argentine is unhappy with the club following a poor season that culminated in an 8-2 thrashing by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The captain has told new manager Ronald Koeman he is closer to leaving than staying currently, but the club have decided he’s untransferable and are not willing to listen to offers.

READ NEXT: Luis Suarez Breaks Silence On Barcelona Future