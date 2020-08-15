Packers Rookie RB Lights Up Internet Over Viral Muscle Photo [LOOK]

One thing became abundantly clear about Green Bay Packers rookie running back AJ Dillon during his first NFL practice: He never skips leg day.

Dillon and his massive calf muscles became a topic of conversation at Saturday’s first practice of the Packers’ 2020 training camp, compelling media in attendance to share pictures on social media of his enormous legs. The 22-year-old power rusher also garnered some serious praise from Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

Everyday must be leg day for @ajdillon7 pic.twitter.com/PlGxap3tpa — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 15, 2020

“He’s got some massive legs,” LaFleur told reporters Saturday after the first practice wrapped via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “Haven’t seen a running back built like that, not that I’ve ever been around.”

LaFleur’s compliment carries extra weight when you consider he worked with 2019 NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry just two seasons ago as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator. He also bore witness to Aaron Jones’ coming out party as an elite NFL running back last year during his first season in charge of the Packers.

Dillon, the team’s second-round draft pick in 2020, comes to the Packers after a monstrous career at Boston College in which he rushed for 4,382 yards and 38 touchdowns over three seasons, carrying the ball at least 300 times in two of his three years. His final season in 2019 saw him set career-highs across the board with 1,685 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 318 carries, adding 13 receptions for another 195 yards and a touchdown.

the run establishes AJ Dillon https://t.co/t57s7mcSQU — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) August 15, 2020

Where Does Dillon Fit in Packers’ RB Rotation?

Dillon might have contended for a starting job had he landed with another NFL team that holds less depth at the running back position, but it will take more than impressive muscles and college success to shove Jones out of his top spot on the Packers’ depth chart.

Jones became a bona fide star in his third season for the Packers, rushing for more than 1,000 yards and tallying an NFL-high 23 total touchdowns between the regular season and playoffs. His reliability as a pass-catcher also made him one of the most versatile pieces in LaFleur’s inaugural offense as well as a serious problem for opposing defenses.

Entering a contract year, Jones is a no-brainer decision for the No. 1 role this season; though, Dillon could still carve out a complementary role alongside him as Jamaal Williams did in 2019. He figures to see the field either way with LaFleur intending to feature three backs in his 2020 rushing rotation, but how he stacks against Williams — who is also seeking a new contract — in training camp could determine whether he starts the year at the No. 2 or No. 3 spot.

Boston College RB AJ Dillon ➕117.3 (97th-%ile) Speed Score

➕97th-%ile Burst Score

➕34.8% (81st-%ile) Dominator

➕150+ rushing yards in ~ 42% of his career starts ➖5.3 YPC

➖5.9% (32nd-%ile) Target Share

➖21 receptions in 3 seasons

➖4th-percentile Agility Score pic.twitter.com/XofkxNs5Mi — Alex Johnson (@a_johnsonFF) March 27, 2020

Packers Defender Identifies Problem Facing Dillon

Christian Kirksey, the Packers’ new inside linebacker, has some experience bringing down tough-running NFL backs from his six seasons with the Cleveland Browns, but even he took an opportunity during Saturday’s practice to size up Dillon and his potential threat to defenses.

“As a linebacker, you want to meet him in the hole and hit him up top, but how big he is you have to hit him down low,” Kirksey told reporters Saturday in a post-practice interview, via George Balekji of NBC15 Madison. “But then you look at his legs and he’s got tree trunks, so you might want to think twice about that, too.”

Kirksey will certainly get some quality practice reps against the run this summer, courtesy of the Packers’ stacked rushing stable. The 27-year-old inside linebacker was signed as a replacement for Blake Martinez this past offseason and will be a decisive piece for the defense as he looks to bounce back from an injury-riddled final two years in Cleveland.

Green Bay’s defense is also looking for redemption after an abysmal final performance against San Francisco in the NFC championship game, in which Raheem Mostert ran for 220 of the Niners’ 285 total rushing yards and buried the Packers in a 37-20 loss. They finished 2019 ranked 23rd in the NFL in run defense with 112.2 rushing yards allowed per game.

