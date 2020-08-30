Patrick Mahomes Delivers Excellent Response To Critics of Black Lives Matter

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is relentless in his fight for racial injustice, and Saturday’s statement following the team’s final training camp solidified that. When asked his response to critics against the Black Lives Matter movement, the 24-year-old had this to say to reporters:

“I’m going to do whatever I believe and whatever I believe is right,” Mahomes said. “I’m going to do whatever I can to fight for equality for all people. And I feel like I’ve shown that over this offseason and I’m going to continue that fight. I’m not worried about people and how they’re going to do negative stuff back to me. I’m worried about doing what’s right for humanity and making sure all people feel equal.”

The nation has once again become embroiled in cries for justice following the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin Sunday. The unarmed Black man was shot seven times in his back, resulting in numerous surgeries to repair his now severed spine.

As many continue to march for racial injustice, franchises are doing everything they can in order to use their platform for good. The Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and Washington Football Team all chose not to practice Thursday and use the day as a moment of reflection and action.

Andy Reid Also Broke His Silence

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid also had words of solidarity for protests earlier this week, sending well wishes to Blake’s family and everyone else campaigning against police brutality.

“Listen — I think you guys know, I’m into ‘team,’ I’m into peace and people getting along. Right or wrong, we all need to join hands, band here, and make this world a place where we can go into each other’s neighborhoods and be comfortable and appreciate life and how important it is, how hard it is to create life. … It’s a precious thing. It’s complicated, but it’s precious. My heart goes out to Jacob and his family and that situation. I don’t know the whole story, but I just hate seeing the way things are going right now. We’re better than that, absolutely better than that. We can, if we respect each other, we’re going to be in a great place.”

The veteran manager also explained why he opted not to cancel practice like some of the other teams, speaking out the cohesive locker room culture the reigning Super Bowl champions have built.

“One of the great advantages that I got here is I have a great locker room that communicates, I’m able to talk to the guys and get a feel with the guys,” the 62-year-old said. “There’s obviously concern, but not to where we felt like we needed to do that. We were able to go forward on this. We also understand where things need to go. We all need to work forward on this. We got great people in this country, we need to bring that part out in us as opposed to the negative and get ourselves right.”

Time and time again, the Chiefs continue to be on the right side of history.

