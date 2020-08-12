Patrick Mahomes Reveals Plan for Length of NFL Career

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has definitely reached legend status, but does he already have an idea of when he wants to hang up his cleats for good? According to the $500 million man himself, he wants to be playing well into his 40s.

“That’s the goal,” the reigning Super Bowl MVP said. “I’ve talked to a couple of my teammates that have younger kids. I always joke with them and say, ‘I’m going to be playing with your kids whenever you’re watching from home.’ To play until 43, you’ve got to have that mentality that Tom’s had — to not only be great on the football field but to be great off of it; to be able to go out there every single day and take care of your body. I’ve put a good plan together with my trainer every single year so far, and I’m going to try to do that and get as healthy as I possibly can — so that I can be playing at that age.”

Hey, if Tom Brady can do it, there’s no reason why Mahomes himself can’t. After all, he’s signed a contract to remain at Arrowhead Stadium through at least the 2031 campaign. With the promise of bringing plenty more Super Bowl titles to the City of Fountains, MVPat is just getting started.

Mahomes Discusses Becoming a Royals Minority Owner

Earlier this week, Mahomes opened up about becoming a minority owner of the Kansas City Royals, saying it took nearly a year for everything to come to fruition.

“I love baseball,” Mahomes said, via ESPN. “I grew up in clubhouses. I love everything about it. When the Royals were bought last year by [John Sherman], I wanted to be a part of it. It took a little bit of time. These things take time. So it took almost a year to get the language right and doing it at the right time with everything going on in the world. But we were able to do it and they were able to let me join in with them and be a part of something that’s going to be long-term.”

Although he didn’t reveal how much of the team he exactly owns, Showtime is definitely looking to be involved in all aspects of the game, whether that be suiting up or being a part of the front office team.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever thought about fully owning a team … but I’m obviously very interested in all sports and being a part of sports even when hopefully a long time from now my sports [playing] days are over,” Mahomes continued. “I want to be a part of sports for the rest of my life because it’s given so much to me.”

