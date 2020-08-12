11 Best Pilates Spine Correctors

A Pilates spine corrector is a valuable piece of Pilates equipment for your home or studio, especially if you’re tired of dealing with a sore, achy back. Some are designed to be used as free-standing units, while others pair nicely with a Pilates reformer to give you a rewarding workout.
Not sure you have enough space in your home for a reformer? Check out our best Pilates chairs for even more options.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $150.50 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $575.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $159.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $795.00 Shop now at Pilates Direct
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $355.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $495.00 Shop now at Pilates Direct
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $179.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $390.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $362.16 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.55 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $143.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Stamina AeroPilates Spine CorrectorPrice: $150.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with a 20-minute workout DVD
- Carrying handle for easier portability
- Helps open up the chest
- Only comes in one size
- Some complaints of the wood barrel cracking under pressure
- Lacks cutouts for hands
The AeroPilates Spine Corrector Barrel by Stamina stands out for its overall value, from its durable wooden construction to the included 20-minute workout DVD. Whether you’re stretching or strengthening you’ll appreciate the padded top, which makes the entire experience more comfortable.
A carrying handle is also included if you need to move the corrector out of the way. It’s labeled as a spine corrector barrel, but you can use this handy Pilates tool to open and strengthen the chest, abdominal and shoulder muscles.
Whether your spine is out alignment because of poor posture or aging, the corrector can help align your spine.
-
2. STOTT PILATES Merrithew Spine CorrectorPrice: $575.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comfortable and supportive foam padding
- Ideal for mobilizing and aligning the spine
- Stretches and strengthens the whole body
- Doesn't include a DVD
- Requires some assembly
- Lacks wood cutouts
The Spine Corrector aligns and mobilizes the spine, but it does more than just benefit your back. When used correctly this Pilates tool also stretches and strengthens the legs, back, torso and shoulders.
Whether you’re using it or setting it aside until next time, the corrector’s attractive Baltic Birch panels give it an upscale appearance. It’s also outfitted with maple handles. The arc is also outfitted with EVA foam padding for added comfort and support.
Whether you’re stretching, strengthening or both the slanted platform allows you to perform a wider range of movements.
-
3. balanced body Pilates ArcPrice: $159.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be used in conjunction with a reformer
- Also works for balance training and strengthening
- Fits most body types
- High shipping costs
- Only available in one size
- Lacks classy wood accents
The versatile balanced body Pilates Arc can be used on its own or combined with a balanced body reformer. On its own, the arc opens up the back and helps to realign the spine.
However, using it in conjunction with the reformer provides additional balance and stability. You can comfortably stretch the spine without going too far, as this arc features a comfortable gentle curve. It even comes with three slots that can be used with shoulder rests if desired.
When you’re done with your spine you can simply take out the detachable wedge and turn the arc to the other side for balance training and strengthening. With a total weight of just four pounds, you also don’t have to worry about not being able to move this Pilates corrector when you’re finished.
-
4. Peak Pilates Premier Spine CorrectorPrice: $795.00Pros:
Cons:
- Patent-pending rotating alignment handles
- Extra slots for easier transporting
- Solid American hardwood and Baltic Birch construction
- Only comes in one size
- Lacks carrying handles
- A bit bulky for storage
The hallmark feature of this Pilates spine corrector is its rotating alignment handles, which keep the wrist, elbow and arm properly aligned. Openings in the frame act as additional hand placements for a wider range of movements.
As an added bonus, these additional slots make it easier to move the spine corrector as needed. The side handles also sit flush to allow you to stack the correctors for storage if necessary.
Standard black upholstery gives the barrel a clean and modern appearance, as does its combination solid American hardwood and Baltic Birch construction. The vinyl is also abrasion resistant and cleans up easily.
-
5. STOTT Merrithew Arc Barrel DeluxePrice: $355.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable and supportive EVA foam cushioning
- Can be used on a raised mat or Cadillac
- Ideal size for mat-work
- Only comes in one size
- Additional shipping fee
- Doesn't have carrying handles
With its gentle curves and supportive EVA foam cushioning, this Pilates arc works especially well for injury rehabilitation and general stretching. You can use the arc to decompress and lengthen the spine as well as to perform some of your favorite Pilates exercises.
This Pilates barrel is also the optimal size for using during mat-work and features a 117-degree curve. You can also use it on a raised mat or the Cadillac. Baltic Birch panels give this Pilates tool a more upscale appearance, while contoured handles make it easier to maneuver.
-
6. ELINA PILATES Spine CorrectorPrice: $495.00Pros:
Cons:
- Three available arc sizes
- High-density EVA filling
- Durable aluminum handles
- Not the most compact for storage
- Have to purchase all three arcs
- Lacks slots for additional hand positioning
With three available arc sizes, you can decide whether a low, medium or high arc works best for your body. Once you’ve found the appropriate arc size you can use it to stretch out and strengthen your back and ab muscles. You can also perform a wide range of exercises to strengthen various parts of your body, including the hamstrings, hip flexors and abductors, shoulders and more.
Durable anti-slip material keeps you safe and secure as you’re stretching and strengthening. The spine corrector also features a supportive high-density EVA filling along with a durable synthetic leather cover.
-
7. balanced body OovPrice: $179.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Activates the core stabilizing muscles
- Complements the natural spine
- Ideal for strengthening and stability
- May not work for shorter users
- Some complaints of stiff materials
- Can be tricky to transport
Unlike many spine correctors on the market, this one comes in small, medium and large sizes and generally fits those who are 5’6″ and over. Instead of providing a generic fit for a variety of heights, this corrector provides a more personalized experience as it mimics the spine’s natural curve.
The corrector is gentle yet effective and allows the spine to gently extended and stretch. You may be focused on your spine, but this Pilates tool does more than just work your back. For example, it activates your core stabilizing muscles and can be used for various strengthening exercises.
-
8. PilatesEquipment.Fitness Spine CorrectorPrice: $390.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extra slots for hands and transportation
- Skid-free design
- Durable leather covering
- Lacks a carrying handle
- High shipping costs
- Not the easiest to transport
This Pilates spine corrector features an ergonomic design for maximum comfort and support. A layer of high-density foam makes the corrector more comfortable and suitable for your favorite exercises. Its durable wood board construction makes this Pilates tool that much more stable.
A quick glance down to the sides reveals two slots so that you can move your hands in various ways to complete your favorite exercises or simply transport the corrector when you’re done working out.
-
9. Spine Supporters Spine CorrectorPrice: $362.16Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made with durable EPP material
- Comes in several colors
- Useful for yoga, injury rehab and more
- Limited to one size
- Carrying handle may be a bit small for larger hands
- Doesn't have cutout slots
Whether you’re struggling with poor posture or back issues related to a sedentary lifestyle, this spine corrector can help strengthen and stretch your back. In addition to stretching your back you can use this Pilates tool for various stretching and strengthening exercises to boost your home Pilates workout routine.
This multi-function piece of equipment is also suitable for yoga, general rehabilitation and fitness workouts. Imported wood gives the corrector an upscale appearance without breaking the bank.
-
10. HongLianRiven Pilates ArcPrice: $99.55Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Eco-friendly EPP material
- Detachable for easier portability
- Ergonomic design stretches and strenghtens spine
- Only comes in one size
- Lacks attractive wood accents
- Doesn't have carrying handles
Some spine correctors are larger and tricky to move around, but this Pilates tool is lightweight and easy to maneuver. It’s also detachable for added convenience. Despite its lightweight construction, though, the corrector features a supportive and comfortable high-density massage bed.
Not only is the EPP material durable, it’s also non-toxic and safe for your home Pilates studio. This corrector is ergonomically designed to stretch and strengthen your spine with its curved bed and a soft back.
When you’re not working on your spine you can stretch and strengthen other parts of your body, such as the shoulders, trunk, legs and back.
-
11. Pilates Yoga Wedge & Spine CorrectorPrice: $143.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Flexible and detachable design
- Helps correct physical imbalances
- Works well for the whole body
- Separating the pieces can be challenging
- Only comes in one size
- Doesn't have carrying handles
Whether your posture is off and you could use a spine corrector to restore your spine’s natural curve, or you simply want to improve your balance and get in some good quality stretching, this versatile Pilates tool is a worthy investment.
Aside from correcting the spine and stretching and strengthening your back the corrector also works well for yoga sessions, personal training, rehabilitation and general fitness. This versatile piece of home Pilates equipment caters to everyone, from sedentary office works to Pilates students and instructors, fitness buffs and more.
A flexible, detachable design provides greater versatility.
How Do You Use a Pilates Spine Corrector?
Despite its name, a Pilates spine corrector does more than help your back. When used properly, this valuable piece of equipment can generally stretch your muscles and improve flexibility.
In addition to helping strengthen the spine, a Pilates arc also properly aligns the torso, abs and back. You can choose to simply lie on the corrector to help reduce back pain or incorporate some exercises to improve your overall spine health even more.
If you're looking for a piece of home gym equipment that primarily focuses on the spine, check out our best inversion tables for relieving back pain.
Is Pilates Safe for Back Problems?
Core Pilates movements emphasize boosting core strength and improving posture, which targets the spine and the surrounding muscles.
Not only is Pilates safe for back problems but those with chronic lower back pain may notice less pain with regular Pilates sessions, according to the American Council on Exercise. If you have lower back pain, there are several movements you can do to enhance your posture and reduce pressure in the lower back.
Is Pilates Good for Your Spine?
Pilates offers more than just a great way to enjoy a rewarding workout. According to the Hospital for Special Surgery, Pilates is good for your spine because it treats every vertebra as an individual bone.
Not only does this boost mobility throughout the spine, it also helps to correctly align the spine and is a generally effective form of pain management and relief. Many Pilates movements also strengthen and stabilize the back and abdominal muscles, which can further reduce back pain.
See Also:
- 11 Best Pilates Reformers for Home Fitness
- 9 Best Pilates Chairs for Home Use
- 15 Best Yoga Mats for Hot Yoga
- 11 Best Inversion Tables: Compare & Save
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.