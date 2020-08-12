11 Best Pilates Spine Correctors

The versatile balanced body Pilates Arc can be used on its own or combined with a balanced body reformer. On its own, the arc opens up the back and helps to realign the spine.

However, using it in conjunction with the reformer provides additional balance and stability. You can comfortably stretch the spine without going too far, as this arc features a comfortable gentle curve. It even comes with three slots that can be used with shoulder rests if desired.

When you’re done with your spine you can simply take out the detachable wedge and turn the arc to the other side for balance training and strengthening. With a total weight of just four pounds, you also don’t have to worry about not being able to move this Pilates corrector when you’re finished.