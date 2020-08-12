Pittsburgh Steelers Offering Virtual Autographs

Once upon a time it was possible to get autographs from Pittsburgh Steelers players as they walked to and from training camp practices at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. With the Steelers holding training camp 2020 in a ‘bubble’ at Heinz Field, those days are over, at least for the foreseeable future. But the organization has come up with a nifty workaround.

The way it works is that you send the Steelers your favorite picture of the player who is signing on the day in question. If you’re lucky, you’ll receive the picture back with that player’s signature.

Earlier this week running back James Conner virtually signed photos after practice, many of which he retweeted from his own Twitter account. This:

And another gem:

This morning the Steelers announced that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will be signing after practice today. Per the Steelers’ instructions:

“RT & tweet us your favorite picture of Big Ben for a chance to receive it back with his signature on it!”

.@_BigBen7 will be virtually signing photos today after practice! ✍️ RT & tweet us your favorite picture of 7️⃣ for a chance to receive it back with his signature on it! pic.twitter.com/pEMV0cdvwm — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 12, 2020

