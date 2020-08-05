‘I’ll Keep Helping Him:’ Mark Ingram Excited to Mentor J.K. Dobbins

J.K. Dobbins came into the fold this offseason to bolster the Baltimore Ravens ground game, and to Mark Ingram, that might have seemed like a slap in the face at the time.

The Ravens already had one of the best offenses in the league last season, and Ingram was part of the best rushing attack in the league. There could have been a temptation to think there was no need for a player even of Dobbins’ caliber. Impressively, however, Ingram hasn’t felt that way at all when it comes to his relationship with the young running back.

In fact, Ingram is only looking forward to mentoring Dobbins more in the days ahead and has already begun the process.

Ingram said:

“He’s a great young back. He had a great career at Ohio State, that’s what this league is all about. Especially running backs, being able to pay the game forward. I had guys who paid the game forward to me. Just to be able to pass the game down, pass knowledge down. Anything he wants to know, I’m there to help him, there to support him. You’re only as strong as your weakest link so you try to bring everybody on, try to have everybody competing at a high level. He’s a good young dude. He reached out to me when he got drafted, he didn’t have to do that. So we’ve been talking over the offseason, and we’re finally in the building together. That chemistry will keep getting stronger and I’ll keep helping him.”

Obviously, that level of dedication to help a young player out is excellent to see from Ingram. It’s why he’s one of the best teammates in the NFL.

Mark Ingram Predicted Greatness From Ravens Ground Game

Ingram was asked his thoughts on the team adding Dobbins to the mix. As expected, he didn’t hold back whatsoever. In a piece by Grant Gordon from NFL.com, Ingram’s comments are presented and it sure doesn’t sound as if he plans on the team slowing things down.

Gordon wrote:

Looking anything but concerned about Baltimore adding another stud to the stable, Ingram — along with his ever-present grin — told NFL Network’s Colleen Wolfe on Thursday’s NFL Schedule Release ’20 that he’s excited about what Dobbins will add and their shared aspirations. “I like his mindset, I like his attitude, I like the way he run the ball. Just bring him and his talents to our room that’s already special; our backfield is gonna be the best in the league for sure,” Ingram said Thursday. “We’re all looking forward to it, being playmakers for the team and help us win the championship.”

Interestingly, in 2019, the Ravens already had the best rushing attack in the league, so how much better could they be expected to get? It’s a scary thought for the AFC, as it’s already nearly impossible for the team to be stopped on offense thanks to their diverse attack.

If the Ravens are planning on getting even better, it could be a long year for the opposition.

Mark Ingram Not Slowing Down

So how much longer could Ingram be expected to play? As he said himself earlier this offseason in an interview with the team, another 4-5 years is the expectation he is currently setting for himself, meaning he’s not going anywhere.

"I can play this game at a high level for a long time." @markingram21 pic.twitter.com/Lt21d3RRbG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 14, 2020

“I am just blessed and thankful. The lord has my body feeling this way. I am with a great team that takes care of me. I feel like I can play this game at a high level, at the highest level for at least another 4-5 years,” he told reporters. “I honestly do. I feel good. My body feels good.”

The reason for this isn’t merely longevity, but the fact that Ingram feels as if he still has some major goals to reach on the field.

“I just want to be the best man. I want to be one of the best. You talk about running backs who have long, prestigious careers. I want to be in that discussion and talked about that way,” he said. “I just want to be the best player I can be, I want to win championships, and I want to do it at a high level and I feel like I could do it for a long time.”

After watching him last season, there’s no doubt that could be the case.

J.K. Dobbins Excited Joining Ravens

Once Dobbins came off the board when the Ravens were picking a few weeks back, it was easy to see why he was so excited. He gets to join an exciting Ravens offense with Lamar Jackson and company. It’s something that had the former Buckeye laughing he was so excited. Additionally, he said he planned on giving the Ravens everything he’s got.

Haha lets get to work… ravens flock… Baltimore… ima give you everything I got 💜 — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) April 25, 2020

Dobbins also threw up a “Big Truzz” reference, showing exactly why he fits so perfectly with the Ravens already and their great culture.

Also… BIG TRUZZ!!! — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) April 25, 2020

Obviously, the Ravens know just what they’re getting with Dobbins, but the runner clearly knows what a great opportunity and perfect fit he is heading to in the NFL.

J.K. Dobbins Stats

While playing for the Buckeyes, Dobbins was a big game player as well as a game breaker. He was a first team All Big Ten player as well as a first team All-American in 2019. Statistically speaking, he was one of the most successful running backs the Buckeyes have ever had. In a 3 year career, Dobbins put up 4,459 rushing yards as well as 645 receiving yards. Dobbins also scored 38 touchdowns on the ground to go with 5 in the air. Truthfully, he was a very dangerous player given his breakaway speed in the open field and ability to catch the ball as well as run in between the tackles.

Now, he’ll take that talent to the Ravens, and Ingram thinks he will fit in just fine when he’s there.

READ NEXT: Ravens Sign Veteran Tight End to Roster