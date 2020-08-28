Ravens Practice Canceled for Team Unifying Session

The Baltimore Ravens practiced Thursday, but spent the afternoon hashing out what ended up being one of the most powerful statements a sports team has ever made.

Now, on Friday, the Ravens are taking practice off to continue to the conversation even more. This morning, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network revealed that the team was pausing their scheduled Friday practice to have a team unifying session about social justice reform.

Following yesterday’s statement demanding the arrest of the officers who shot Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake, the #Ravens have canceled practice this morning to “perform a team unifying session surrounding social justice reform.” — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 28, 2020

The Ravens managed to elevate things with their statement on Thursday, which had several specific calls to action. What the team decides to do now and where the discussion moves from here is currently anyone’s guess, but the team clearly has more unfinished business and wants to do everything they can to make sure this latest discussion leads to meaningful change.

Credit the Ravens for listening to their players and deciding to have a lengthier discussion about these important matters during training camp.

Ravens Revealed Statement

The Ravens hadn’t said anything on the matter, but that changed when they set the bar with a fantastic statement which included multiple specific calls to action. Thursday morning, the Ravens elected to practice, but in the afternoon, they were hard at work talking and brainstorming their response. By the time it was revealed, it was incredibly powerful.

The result? A comprehensive statement which not only outlined how the team felt about what was going on, but made specific points about what the team is calling on to change nationally.

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/Q8kOzQ8qAZ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 27, 2020

Specifically, the Ravens called on the police who shot Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor to be arrested. They also demanded that senator Mitch McConnell bring the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to the senate floor. Additionally, the team said they encouraged folks to vote and get involved in the political process, demanded prison sentences that were fair and equitable and encourage citizens to report any possible violations of the police to the department’s internal affairs unit.

As the Ravens said, these steps will help the world become a better place for everyone’s children and grandchildren. The hope is some of these demands are met with a serious mindset from those in power.

Ravens Players React to Their Statement

In the aftermath of the statement, the Ravens hopped on Twitter and showed major support for the words of the franchise. As Calais Campbell put it, the team wants to see meaningful change and they want it right now.

We want real change! And we want it now! https://t.co/nIbXHiv4oQ — Calais Campbell (@CalaisCampbell) August 27, 2020

Mark Ingram said he was very proud to be a Raven.

Proud to be a Raven 💜 https://t.co/9TKuYhpFMG — Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) August 27, 2020

Robert Griffin III said that he wanted everyone to read the words and start to demand changes be made themselves.

Please Read and demand change!!! https://t.co/u0lIrom3z6 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 27, 2020

As a whole, the Ravens are unified behind their message and their approach which is great to see. Now that the team will continue the discussion and try to move things forward further, and it will be very interesting to see what they come up with during this latest brainstorming session.

