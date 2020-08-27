Ravens Reveal Powerful Statement Regarding Social Justice Reform

In the wake of racial unrest and obvious cases of social injustice, professional sports teams have been putting out statements, but very few have outlined specific actions they want to see taken.

That was the case until the Baltimore Ravens set the bar with a fantastic statement which included multiple specific calls to action. Thursday morning, the Ravens elected to practice, but in the afternoon, they were hard at work talking and brainstorming their response. By the time it was revealed, it was incredibly powerful.

The result? A comprehensive statement which not only outlined how the team felt about what was going on, but made specific points about what the team is calling on to change nationally.

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/Q8kOzQ8qAZ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 27, 2020

Specifically, the Ravens called on the police who shot Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor to be arrested. They also demanded that senator Mitch McConnell bring the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to the senate floor. Additionally, the team said they encouraged folks to vote and get involved in the political process, demanded prison sentences that were fair and equitable and encourage citizens to report any possible violations of the police to the department’s internal affairs unit.

As the Ravens said, these steps will help the world become a better place for everyone’s children and grandchildren. The hope is some of these demands are met with a serious mindset from those in power.

Ravens Players React to Their Statement

In the aftermath of the statement, the Ravens hopped on Twitter and showed major support for the words of the franchise. As Calais Campbell put it, the team wants meaningful change and they want it right now.

We want real change! And we want it now! https://t.co/nIbXHiv4oQ — Calais Campbell (@CalaisCampbell) August 27, 2020

Mark Ingram said he was proud to be a Raven.

Proud to be a Raven 💜 https://t.co/9TKuYhpFMG — Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) August 27, 2020

Robert Griffin III said that he wanted everyone to read the words and start to demand changes be made.

Please Read and demand change!!! https://t.co/u0lIrom3z6 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 27, 2020

As a whole, the Ravens are unified behind their message and their approach which is great to see.

Lions Start NFL Conversation on Jacob Blake Incident

Tuesday morning, the Lions were going to practice as usual, but things ended up being delayed. In the end, it was not business as usual. The team ended up canceling practice as a result of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin after a passionate team meeting on the subject.

The #Lions have canceled practice today in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., I'm told. It was the players' idea following deep conversations this morning. The entire team plans to address the media shortly. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 25, 2020

Here’s the video of the team coming out together to speak, and revealing the message of “We can’t go on” and “We won’t be silent.” The sentiments were scrawled on a couple of dry erase boards that were wheeled out.

The entire Lions team has a message. The shooting of Jacob Blake prompted the team to spent time talking about that. “We as a football team decided that Football is not important today.” #OnePride pic.twitter.com/tv5BhJZusy — Justin Rose (@JRoseWXYZ) August 25, 2020

During the event, several players spoke including Duron Harmon, Trey Flowers and Taylor Decker. The consensus? The Lions want to win football games, but they also want to contribute to changing the world for the better.

https://twitter.com/mikerothstein/status/1298312287896338435

Speaking passionately, Duron Harmon, Trey Flowers and Taylor Decker shared their vision and explained it’s on teams to have a unified approach and the Lions want to be the team moving the conversation forward in order to help make change in America.

Blake was shot multiple times by the police after an incident in Wisconsin over the weekend, and as of now it has been revealed by his father that he is paralyzed from the waist down currently. This incident will be the one the Lions and other organizations now try to galvanize around in order to send the message that the world must change.

The Ravens have taken a powerful step toward making that happen and moving the ball forward even more.

