‘Hard to See How Anybody Contains Them:’ Huge Ravens Season Predicted

The Baltimore Ravens finished the 2019 season in unsatisfying fashion, and most expect them to blow through the 2020 season and dominate this year.

Pro Football Focus isn’t deviating from that line of thinking. Recently, the site and writer Sam Monson attempted to predict everything that will happen this coming season. It figures to be a banner year for the Ravens, who Monson projected to go all the way to the Super Bowl and win.

The Ravens are projected to win the AFC North, be the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs and go from there. Here’s a look at what Monson wrote:

“2020 will right the wrong of 2019 from Baltimore’s point of view in a similar way to the Chiefs having their redemption this past season when it looked like Mahomes was going to take them all the way in 2018. If the league hasn’t figured out how to stop Lamar Jackson — and he may be such a singular force that there is no magic blueprint to be discovered — it’s hard to see how anybody will contain this team without the benefit of some lucky breaks again and burying them in a significant deficit in the playoffs to change the game flow.”

There was one upset in the awards, however. Lamar Jackson was not picked to win the MVP award again, but even if that were the case, he’d probably be thrilled to win a Super Bowl and blow through the playoffs and season as predicted.

Projections for the Ravens to have big success are nothing new. Recently, Colin Cowherd predicted them to go 16-0 and blow through the season. Obviously this is a ton of hype before the new season and the Ravens will have to live up to it.

Ravens Predicted for Unsatisfying 2020 Finish

Recently, USA Today writer Nate Davis took a look at making some predictions for next season, and while he had the Ravens doing some big winning, he didn’t have the title coming home to Baltimore.

According to Davis, the Ravens are going to win the AFC North, go 13-3 and win the AFC Championship while advancing all the way to the Super Bowl. There, they will lose to the New Orleans Saints.

“The top seed in last year’s AFC playoff bracket has a golden opportunity to make amends given it will travel a league-low 6,310 miles while playing this year’s easiest schedule (.438 opponent winning percentage in 2019) – one that wraps with non-playoff teams from last year over the final six weeks. Factor in the addition of veteran DL Calais Campbell and potential impact rookies in LB Patrick Queen and RB J.K. Dobbins … and this doesn’t seem like a fair fight.”

Fair fight or not, losing in the Super Bowl would be a huge frustration for the Ravens, who have spent the offseason improving in a ton of ways in order to take steps forward. Technically, it would be a step forward for the team, but it would still represent another disappointment a year after the team was booted from the playoffs early on.

Obviously, this projection is a bit different than other ones.

Ravens Motivated Heading Into 2020 Season

Recently, NFL.com writer Marc Sessler put together a list of teams which will come into the season with a chip on their shoulder. According to Sessler, the Ravens are high on the list thanks to how last season ended.

Sessler wrote:

“Those same Titans operated as a chaos-inducing, third-party candidate by marching into Baltimore and thrashing the Ravens. To the naked eye, Baltimore appeared lost in the latter stages of a belladonna voyage as Derrick Henry flung dazed defenders into the terrible Maryland night. In a flash, the mighty Ravens — their 14-2 record, their MVP quarterback and all their boasts — were reduced to salt. Few teams burn more brightly for a chance to make things right.”

The way the Ravens lost in 2019 should have them very motivated into 2020, and could drive them forward most of the year. It’s safe to say of all the pain that was endured last season in the playoffs, nobody sustained as much as Baltimore.

How they deal with it will tell how they are able to push forward this season, but it’s a good bet they will take things personally. That could lead to a Super Bowl.

