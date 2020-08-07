Real Madrid star changes agents and is ready to make NBA jump

Argentine point guard Facundo Campazzo could be paving the way for his eventual arrival to the NBA in the next year. Real Madrid’s star player has made it very clear that he has no intention of extending his stay in the Spanish capital after his contract expired at the end of last month.

In the last few days, the 29-year-old changed agents and is now represented by Octagon Basketball Europe. That agency represents players the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers as well as Bam Adebayo and Stephen Curry amongst others.

“Very exciting to announce that Facundo Campazzo joins the Octagon family. Welcome to arguably the best point guard in the EuroLeague. Great heart, humble person and magic(al) talent all together,” tweeted the CEO of Fairplay Spain, David Carro Funes on Friday.

Octagon announcement

Very exciting to announce @facucampazzo joins @OctagonBballEU family! Welcome to arguably the best point guard in @EuroLeague Big heart, humble person and magic talent all together. With the best: @claudio_villita Honored. @FairPlayCM pic.twitter.com/8mOzhHDPbp — David Carro Funes (@dcarroFairPlay) August 5, 2020

Mavs a candidate for Campazzo

When rumors emerged about his possible interest in the NBA, various teams started to inquire. The two teams emerged as the top candidates as possible arrivals for the player. One would be in the hunt for Campazzo’s services, according to reports coming from Spain, would be the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves. Mavericks star Luka Doncic was lobbying for his exReal Madrid teammate in the past few days. Both were teammates when The Merengues won the EuroLeague back in 2017-18 as Doncic was the player of tournament before making his big splash in the NBA months later.

Doncic on Campazzo

Ayer fuimos a una fuente confiable. Le preguntamos a @Luka7Doncic sobre ¿@FacuCampazzo a la #NBA? #WholeNewGame "Me daría alegría tenerlo a Facu aquí, se merece estar en la NBA. Ojalá que lo consiga". pic.twitter.com/nVA6xMmgb7 — Reloj de 24 (@Relojde24) August 1, 2020

“I would be very happy to see (Facundo) here. He deserves to be in the NBA and I hope he get to be here,” said Doncic when he addressed the media last Friday. That was when rumors began to swirl about the Córdoba native having his eyes set on doing what his teammate Sergio Llull (whose NBA rights still belong to the Houston Rockets) never did. At the same time, he was also encouraged by his fellow Argentine teammate at Madrid, and former Knick, Nicolás Laprovíttola to make the jump.

Campazzo Highlights

Facundo Campazzo PG #7 Current Team: Real Madrid Born: Mar 23, 1991 (29 years old) Birthplace/Hometown: Cordoba, Argentina Nationality: Argentina Height: 5-11 (180cm) Weight: 165 (75kg)

T-Wolves also an option

Another team that is an option for him are the Minnesota Timberwolves. On that team he also has someone very familiar with this abilities in assistant coach and former teammate, Pablo Prigioni.

The 5’11” point guard was one of the pillars of Real Madrid’s success in European basketball the past few seasons. STATS. Not only that, he was the general for Argentina in last summer’s finals run in the World Championships in China.

During that tournament, his flair and court generalship was on display to such an extent that Spurs legend and former Argentina teammate Manu Ginóbili praised him constantly on social media. In a tweet, Manu called Campazzo “an animal” while praising the team as they got to the final where they eventually lost to Spain 95-75.

Ginóbili during World Championship

Pato la rompió toda! Facu un animal. Tortu jugó como si midiera 2.10m, Lapro clave para definirlo… Del Capi qué puedo decir? Una máquina!! Conmovedor! Qué lindo juega este equipo! Aplausos @cabboficial !!! — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) September 10, 2019

There are still some caveats that the eventual team that wants his services has to contend with. For starters, Real Madrid established a €6 million (US$ 7.06 million) rescission clause to be able to acquire his services.

During his time in Spain, Campazzo averaged 9.8 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals a game. He also won the league in Spain three times in addition to three Spanish cups, three Spanish Supercups and two Euroleagues with Real Madrid.