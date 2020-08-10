Ryan Shazier Helps Steelers Fan Persevere After Limb Loss [WATCH]

In June a Pittsburgh Steelers and Ohio State Buckeyes fan from Ohio returned home after having her arms and legs amputated because of complications from the flu. Last week Kristin Fox was visited at her home by former Steelers and Buckeyes linebacker Ryan Shazier, who aimed to help ease her adjustment to life as a quadruple amputee.

Shazier was joined by retired Marine Brandon Rumbaugh, who lost both of his legs after stepping on an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan in 2012.

The trio talked about their struggles, and both Shazier and Rumbaugh shared their advice on overcoming adversity.

“Don’t get too down on yourself,” advised Rumbaugh. “People like to get into this mood where they think every day has to be perfect and every day you have to feel motivated, like the greatest thing in the world,” he said.

“It takes a village to raise a kid and it’s also the same thing for some of the adversity we’ve gone through,” Shazier told WKBN News. “She needs to lean on her family and her friends, just like I have, and also just being able to think about where I want to be and how I want to get there.”

Fox Wants ‘To Walk, Go to Steelers Games’

“That’s my biggest thing, to walk, to drive, all the things I did before…. Go back to the Buckeyes games, to go back to Steelers games—to just be me again,” said Fox.

Shazier aimed to do the same things in the wake of suffering a spinal cord injury during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in December 2017. He underwent spinal stabilization surgery and began intensive rehabilitation efforts, which have allowed him to walk and jog again.

As for Fox (who received treatment at UPMC in Pittsburgh), she has been adjusting to her new prosthetic arms and hands, and will soon be fitted for prosthetic legs. She hopes to return to her job as an assistant principal when school opens again in the fall, and has already been participating in virtual meetings at work.

Fox also took the opportunity to talk Steelers and Ohio State football with the former Buckeye/Steelers linebacker.

“It’s definitely extra-special because she’s not a Browns fan,” said Shazier, evoking laughter from Fox & friends.

Ryan Shazier’s Status with the Steelers

Shazier was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft (15th overall) and quickly became an integral part of Pittsburgh’s defense, named to the Pro Bowl in both 2016 and 2017.

In mid-March of this year the Steelers added Shazier to the Reserve/Retired list, which general manager Kevin Colbert stated “was a matter of protocol to ensure his continued inclusion within our organization moving forward in his professional career.”

Shazier spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list.

