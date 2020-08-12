Steelers Rookie Surprises Mom with Extravagant Gift

In June we learned that Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool gifted his dad a new truck for Father’s Day. Nothing was said about his mom. But yesterday Claypool took to his new YouTube channel to reveal that his mother received something nice as well—a new car.

“[It’s] something I’ve been planning for years and years and years,” said Claypool while introducing the video. Getting new cars for his parents has “been a goal of mine since I was six years old,” he added. “I was able to fulfill that promise.”

As you’ll see in the YouTube video below, Claypool did engage in a certain amount of misdirection with both his mom and dad.

Claypool apparently wanted his mom to think she was getting jewelry or a watch, as he presented his gift in a Michael Kors watch box. But inside the box was a key, and when his mom saw the car all she could say was “Oh my god…! Oh my god!”

At that point, Claypool knew his dad would be “looking over his shoulder” wondering if there was a gift forthcoming for him as well.

“I [knew] he want[ed] a truck” said Claypool, who was selected by the Steelers in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. “He told me he wanted a truck” several years earlier, saying, “when you make it big, I won’t ask for anything but if I were to ask for something I’d ask for a truck.”

In the end, that’s exactly what he got—and his dad had a NSFW reaction that you can hear for yourself on the video.

Chase Claypool’s Rookie Contract

Of course, Claypool now has the funds to readily afford new cars for his parents. In July he signed his rookie contract with the Steelers.

According to overthecap.com, Claypool received a four-year contract that included a signing bonus of $2.372 million. He is scheduled to earn salaries of $610,000 this year and $910,756 in 2021, followed by $1,211,512 and $1,512,268 in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Claypool appears to want to emulate JuJu Smith-Schuster’s success on YouTube, the latter of whom recently reached one million subscribers on his channel.

Chase Claypool: A Great Draft Pick

To reach that level he’ll need to experience big-time success on the field, which he has the potential to do. Claypool looks to be a great draft pick—and a great value in the middle of the second round, considering his rare combination of size and speed. Never mind Claypool’s surprisingly low rating in Madden, he could easily make an impact in the red zone as a rookie. In fact, he’s already got the week three game against the Houston Texans circled on his calendar.

