Stephon Marbury Rips Stephen A. Smith, Makes Crude Sex Analogy [WATCH]

Stephon Marbury doesn’t seem to be a fan of ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

The dynamic of that seems to stem from a rant by Smith on ESPN Radio when the analyst said: “I like the man [Marbury], I don’t like the fact that he’s hard-headed.”

Smith continued by stating: “I don’t like the fact that he always thinks that he’s right and he doesn’t listen.”

In a conversation with Heavy, I asked Marbury what his issue with Stephen A. Smith was. “I seen him one time and when I seen him he looked like he saw a ghost,” Marbury told me.

“I think Stephen A. Smith, he does what he’s doing for TV. That’s it. That’s the best way to paraphrase what is actually happening, what’s going on. Stephen A. Smith, he’s never played any professional sport and I think when you have these guys like him and Shannon Sharpe; when you have a football player talking about basketball, I think you’re doing it an injustice towards people’s ears and understanding about what’s actually happening on the court.” Marbury explained.

“When you listen to guys like Chris Webber and Kenny Smith, even Charles Barkley, when you’re listening to these guys when they’re talking about basketball it’s okay to have an observation about what it is that you see. But when you’re looking for information, for you to have this understanding about the game being played, I think when you hear these guys you can take heed to what they are saying because you know that they are representing the game from a perspective of something on the court and them understanding what’s actually happening in real-time when the game is going on.”

Marbury continued his comments on Stephen A. Smith by addressing times that both he and Shannon Sharpe talk basketball.

“When you got guys like Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe talking about the game? For me, I think it’s a disservice to the networks, to the people, to the people who are listening. I think it’s harsh because people who don’t have an understanding about basketball, they actually listen to these guys.”

Stephen A. Smith received a basketball scholarship to attend Winston-Salem State University, a historically black university in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. In college, he played basketball under Hall of Fame coach Clarence Gaines. Marbury isn’t impressed.

“I don’t need to know about that because when you start doing that, you start confusing my brain,” he told me.

“You start making me think that you’ve done something at a level and now you didn’t reach that level and then now you’re speaking about another level. When you play in the NBA, that’s a different space. RIght? After ten, it’s eleven and that’s it. It’s 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10 and then after that you’re going into eleven. Right? Once you start going into different spaces; you know you can start talking about what it is you feel and what you think.” Marbury continued.

“But when you start talking about the game, where now you’re trying to break it down, for people to have an understanding, I got a problem with that because you can’t break the game down for me if you never played at this level before. You can speak and you can talk about it and you can have your views of what you think. But when you start talking about it as if you are a player and you’ve never played, you’re never going to understand it. If you’ve never had sex before and you’re a virgin, you can’t tell me how it is to bust a nut! Let’s keep it 100. I think this way right here, it makes it plain and simple. If you never bust a nut before, you can’t tell somebody how it feels. Period.”

A two-time NBA All-Star, Stephon Marbury, 43, played 12 NBA seasons in the NBA. During his NBA career, Marbury averaged 19.3 points and 7.6 assists in stops with the Minnesota Timberwolves, New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics.

Marbury’s documentary, A Kid from Coney Island, is available on Netflix and is getting rave reviews digitally. Currently, the head coach of the Beijing Royal Fighters of the Chinese Basketball Association, Marbury delved more into his thoughts on Stephen A. Smith. “Your opinion is your opinion,” Marbury told Heavy.

“What goes on the court is what goes on on the court. That’s it. You can have your opinion and say how you feel. But when you start detouring people towards what it is that you think is supposed to happen on the court and what someone is supposed to do, or what they didn’t do, I got a problem with that. I have a real issue with that when you didn’t play before and that’s getting caught up in the moment. And getting caught up in the moment, that draws and becomes and allure towards others to start thinking you know what it is that you’re talking about when you’re speaking about sports. You don’t gotta show me that you played college basketball. I don’t want to know about what you did as far as playing basketball, actually to be honest.”

