Surprise Fighter Challenges Jon Jones: ‘100% I Finish Him’

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum is confident that he would defeat Jon Jones decisively if they fought.

“Bones” recently vacated his light heavyweight belt and made it clear that he expects to fight at heavyweight in his next bout.

Werdum is currently a free agent but he recently expressed interest in fighting the former light heavyweight champ. In an interview with MMA Junkie’s John Morgan, Werdum said that Jones is a natural heavyweight.

He said that Bones would have “no problem” moving up to heavyweight as the fighter has been a heavyweight “for a long time.”

Although his next fight may not be in the UFC, Werdum said he loved the idea of competing against Jones. He continued, “I’m just confident. One hundred percent I finish him too. I finish Jon Jones too, one hundred percent.”

Werdum made it clear that with his confidence and training, he can finish anyone in the division.

The former heavyweight champ is coming off a victory over Alexander Gustafsson in July during UFC on ESPN. Werdum is currently testing free agency and has also been linked to a Bellator match with Fedor Emelianenko.

Bones has expressed interest in fighting either heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic or Francis Ngannou, however they have been linked together for the next divisional title fight. If Jones elects to wait to fight one of those two, he will likely be shelved for the rest of 2020 and possibly early 2021.

Werdum does stay in the UFC, a fight between him and Bones could make sense. Jones would have the opportunity to make a mark in the division by defeating a former champion and Werdum would have the chance to add another massive name to his mantel.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: UFC’s Jon Jones Shares Private Message: ‘This Dude Is Dangerous’ [LOOK]