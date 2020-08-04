Todd Gurley Rocking Falcons New All-Black Uniforms [WATCH]

The Atlanta Falcons unveiled their official new uniforms back in April and they are awesome.

And the wait for seeing your favorite Falcons rocking them is almost over. Except here’s a glimpse of Falcons new running back Todd Gurley repping the new all-black jerseys which happen to be a fan favorite already.

Falcons Redesign Uniforms After 17 Years

The Falcons’ redesign of the team’s uniforms after 17 years includes elements from the Falcons’ past and a modern progression of Atlanta.

Atlanta’s new home jerseys will be the same one that Gurley is wearing, black jerseys and black pants. The away look will feature white on white. But the new uniform will offer up to eight different combinations, including a throwback to the 1966 team along with a new “Rise Up” alternate uniform.

The official collection includes four jerseys (black home, white away, gradient alternate and the ’66 throwback), four pants (black, white, red and ’66 throwback) and one helmet (satin black).

Behind the Swag

Everyone knows what “ATL” stands for, so it only makes sense for the Falcons to represent this three-letter abbreviation that folks across the map already recognize. The new uniforms have a new ATL mark across the chest on all jerseys. This new mark reflects the Falcons playing their huge part in bringing people from all different backgrounds together.

The new helmets have taken a modern twist from the traditional glossy look to an all-black satin finish. And the Falcons bird logo is 30% larger.

The alternate home uniform, known as “Rise Up,” is for the next generation of Falcons fans. The gradient design washing from black to red represents the city constantly on the rise.

Fan Inspiration

For almost two decades, fan research was collected from focus groups. Current and former Falcons players gave their input too. Here’s what the results appeared to gather: own red, but bring on the black, reflect the modern progression of the city, and lastly keep it simple and stay true to our roots.

The new design is meant to reflect the past and present, the pride of Atlanta, and their prestige home turf, Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“We took a fan-first approach in gathering feedback and design input and have modernized the look of our team and our brand” said Falcons president Rich McKay via AtlantaFalcons.com. “Black has been a part of our organization since we took the field in 1966 so we’ve stayed true to our roots and have given our fans and players what they’ve been asking for over many years.”

Matt Ryan Believes Todd Gurley is a Game Changer

Matt Ryan and Todd Gurley had their first official practice yesterday and prior to that they had worked out once.

Ryan flew out to California where Gurley spent his offseason and got some reps in with him and Julio Jones.

Ryan liked what he saw from Gurley, a lot.

“He’s been one of the most dynamic players when he’s on the field in our league. (He’s) certainly a game changer. I had the opportunity to work out with him a little bit and spend just a little bit of time with him. He seems to be in a really good place. He looked great on the field. Has been working extremely hard to get himself in position to be ready to go. I’m excited we have him. I think he adds a lot to what we can do.”

