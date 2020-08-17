UFC Champ: ‘I Always Get S*** On!’

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic isn’t so sure that he’ll be considered the best heavyweight in history after defeating Daniel Cormier at UFC 252 on Saturday night in Las Vegas. The 37-year-old told the media after his big win that he sometimes doesn’t get the credit he deserves.

“We’ll see on Monday,” Miocic said at the post-fight press conference per MMA Fighting. “Everyone’s going to change their opinion about it. I always get s*** on it seems like.”

Regardless, Miocic said he wouldn’t let other people’s opinions keep him from enjoying his epic victory over Cormier.

On top of that, Miococ revealed which part of his impressive legacy he’s most interested in discussing anyway, and it had nothing to do with made-up rankings.

“Everyone’s talking about legacy,” Miocic said. “Only reason I’m happy to cement my legacy is to show my daughter, if we have more kids, to show them that hard work pays off.”

Miocic said he’s happy to serve as that kind of example for others.

“Listen if you do something and you put your mind and effort into it, you do good things,” Miocic said. “I’m just happy where I’m at. I’ve done a lot but it wasn’t just me though. It was my coaches, my amazing wife, my family, my friends, they always supported me and backed me up.”

Who Will Miocic Fight Next?

Miocic appears to be heading into a massive rematch against heavyweight knockout machine Francis Ngannou.

Miocic defeated Ngannou via unanimous decision two years ago but the 33-year-old terror has rebounded to become the scariest knockout machine in UFC history.

Regardless, Miocic is likely feeling super confident about his ability to win rematches right about now. Despite losing by first-round knockout to Cormier three years ago, Miocic won both rematches over the next two years.

Another potential option would be UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones who recently expressed having an interest in the new challenge.

Miocic already holds the record for most title fight wins inside the division at 6. Now he’s seeking even more names to add to his resume.

Miocic Almost Stopped Cormier at UFC 252

Miocic said he thought he was on his way to stopping Cormier in their third and likely final fight against each other at UFC 252. Miocic appeared to be seconds away from doing exactly that at the end of the second round.

“Yes, 100 percent I would have finished him,” Miocic said. “He was stumbling. Just like the last fight, in the second fight, in the fourth round, I had him in the same spot. I rushed in too fast. If I would have stepped back just a little bit, one step back, I think I would have caught him.”

Last year, Miocic stopped Cormier in the fourth round. At UFC 252, Miocic won via unanimous decision.

“He was [still rattled at the start of round 3], I could see it,” Miocic said. “That’s why I kind of pushed it a little bit. But he also caught me in the first round. I was trying to slip and he hit me in the back of the head. It was not intentional, just when he caught me I was like ‘whoa!’ and I looked up and I could still see, thank God.”

Miocic retained his UFC heavyweight title and now seeks to continue building an already amazing legacy as the most decorated UFC heavyweight champion in history.

