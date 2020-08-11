UFC Champ’s Savage Plan: ‘I Have to Represent Death’

Interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje revealed a savage plan for dethroning longtime divisional ace Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 on October 24. The 31-year-old American menace told Michael Bisping on the retired champ’s “Believe You Me” podcast that he’d be creating a “zone of death” for the undefeated Russian.

“There’s gonna be a zone in front of me, it’s not very big,” Gaethje said per MMA Fighting. “It’s gonna be a zone of death, and I have to represent death every time he enters this zone. That’s what I’m the best at, creating carnage. Creating car crashes.”

Gaethje likened his method to the pure chaos of metal cars smashing into each other at high rates of speed.

“So my only goal when I step in there is to create as many car crashes as possible,” Gaethhe said. “Whether it be our bodies hitting, our heads hitting, our f***ing shoulders hitting, my fist hitting his head, his fist hitting my head, it doesn’t matter…I need to create car crashes because it’s the only way to beat this guy.”

Nurmagomedov will meet Gaethje at UFC 254 with the UFC’s undisputed lightweight championship on the line. Nurmagomedov is the longtime king of 155 pounds, while Gaethje holds interim gold after beating Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 back in May.

Even better though is how Nurmagomedov seems to be keeping his eye on the types of comments Gaethje’s been making.

“Class, I like how he talk and his confidence, so this fight promises to be the best fight this year,” Nurmagomedov posted in response via Instagram. “I have something to show the world.”

Nurmagomedov Served up Equally Strong Words About Gaethje

Earlier this month, Nurmagomedov served up some equally strong words about his next opponent.

“Justin is a very nice guy and good opponent for me, but when Octagon close he have to be ready not only boxing match, I’m not Dustin or Tony,” Nurmagmoedv said via social media. “I will take him to the deepest ocean and drown him…”

So while the two fighters might have the same management team behind them, it does seem like both 155-pounders are going to put everything on the line to capture the UFC’s undisputed lightweight championship at UFC 254.

Credit should also be given to both for knowing what kind of fight serves them best. Gaethje’s striking is powerful and can turn the tide of fights on a dime. He’ll for sure want to avoid going to the mat with Nurmagomedov when the two lock horns at UFC 254.

And the 31-year-old Russian dynamo will for sure be wise in getting Gaethje down to the ground as soon as possible.

Gaethje Believes He’ll Be the First Fighter to Defeat Nurmagomedov

During his talk with Bisping, Gaethje revealed why he believes he’ll be the first fighter to defeat the 28-0 lightweight champion.

“I think his biggest weakness is I believe that he thinks he’s infallible,” Gaethje said per MMA Fighting. “I think if you told him that or brought it to his attention, I believe that he would be very good at explaining to you how he does not believe that, but I believe that he surrounds himself with people who stroke his ego. I believe that culture, this is what I’m counting on anyways, they can stroke your ego, I’ve seen it. I’ve seen it over there. I’ve seen fighters really just surround themselves with a posse that really pumps them up and jacks them up.”

So Gaethje thinks Nurmagomedov might have been fasting himself up for the kill over the years.

“At the end of the day, he breathes oxygen,” Gaethje said. “His brain needs to get oxygen. If I can short circuit that oxygen supply for half a second, then he’ll go to sleep.”

