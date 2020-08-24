UFC Commentator Joe Rogan Shares Deadly Photos of Himself Kicking [LOOK]

Podcaster and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan may not be a fighter himself, however he is still a force to be reckoned with. Rogan has a black belt in both Brazilian jiu-jitsu and Taekwondo and he showed off his striking prowess on August 24.

Rogan shared several photos of himself training with Shawn Yacoubian at Rogan’s podcast studio in Los Angeles. Yacoubian has won multiple titles in Muay Thai and he is the owner of Yacoubian Muay Thai Academy in LA.

In the caption of his Instagram post, Rogan gave Yacoubian high praise. He wrote, “It was an honor and a privilege to get to train with @yacoubianmta. Hands down the best Muay Thai coach I’ve ever had.” See the photos below:

Yacoubian wrote, “Honored to be working with someone who has such an appetite for learning. Helping @joerogan grow as a martial artist while learning and growing myself as a coach has been a blessing.”

Joe Rogan Once Gave Then-Welterweight Champ Georges St-Pierre Kicking Tips

Rogan has a powerful arsenal of kicks as he used to train and compete in Taekwondo. In 2011, Rogan shared a video on YouTube of himself showing then-UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre how to throw a turning side kick.

The kick is Rogan’s favorite and the video can be seen below:

Joe Rogan teaches GSP the turning side kickI had the honor of showing one of the best pound for pound fighters on the planet my favorite kick 2011-02-03T16:04:45Z

Rogan Won a Taekwondo Match With a Brutal Spinning Back Kick

As the strike is similar to the spinning side kick, Rogan also has a deadly spinning back kick. He displayed that power during a Taekwondo match at the 1987 U.S. Cup in Connecticut, winning the fight with only one kick.

Right when the match began, Rogan, who was wearing a blue hogu (chest protector), uncorked a savage back kick to the midsection of his opponent, dropping him. The kick forced the martial artist into the fetal position and the fight was over.

Rogan shared the video of the victory in 2013 on YouTube. See it below:

Joe Rogan wins by spinning back kick KO in Tae Kwon Do fightThis is footage from the 1987 US Cup in Connecticut. Special thanks to John D'Amario for finding this footage and sending it to me! 2013-02-20T22:09:11Z

