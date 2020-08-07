UFC Strikes Deal With Georges St-Pierre

UFC president Dana White revealed a deal has been struck with UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre. The 39-year-old will be calling the action from cageside as part of the UFC’s French commentary team, and that move could eventually lead to the legend fighting again.

“We just hired GSP. He’s the French commentator for us now. That’s more what I’d like to see GSP doing,” White told TSN.

The former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion St-Pierre hasn’t fought since defeating Michael Bisping for the 185-pound belt at UFC 217 in 2017 but has remained tied to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov as a potential superfight option.

“You don’t see too many athletes who go out on top,” White said. “GSP has done that, done it very well. He’s got the money, he doesn’t need the money. He’s working for us now in a different capacity, and I’d love to see him go out on top.”

Nurmagomedov Faces Interim Champ at UFC 254

Nurmagomedov faces interim champ Justin Gaethje next. UFC 254: Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje is scheduled to take place on October 24 at a location to be determined. The two most likely destinations are Fight Island in Abu Dhabi or UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

While White seems to go back and forth around whether he wants to see St-Pierre back inside the UFC’s Octagon, Nurmagomedov recently indicated he wanted to lock horns with the legendary champ in April 2021 assuming he’s able to defeat Gaethje at UFC 254.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

GSP Seems Interested in Megafight

St-Pierre also expressed some interest in the fight over the past couple of weeks.

While the fighter refused the call out UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman after the American defeated Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251, the Canadian changed his tune after hearing about Nurmagomedov’s interest.

“Damn! Just when I thought I had peace of mind…” St-Pierre said.

GSP recently re-affirmed his desire to stay retired, but the Khabib fight could lead to a change of heart 👀 (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/I9kr9MQQca — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 28, 2020

Moreover, UFC president Dana White revealed last week that he would be okay with making that superfight happen if that’s what Nurmagomedov had in mind for his final UFC fight.

“Sure. Yeah, it’s the last fight of his career, the guy’s been great…to the company, he’s been great for the sport, and I like Khabib a lot,” White said. “I would do anything Khabib wanted to do.”

Oddsmakers even started taking bets on the potential megafight.

Per BT Sport’s Chamaktar Sandhu, Nurmagomedov, -200, opened as the favorite over St-Pierre, +170.

For those of you who are hopeful of a Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Georges St-Pierre fight happening and want to put an early wager down 💰 Khabib Nurmagomedov -200 (1/2)

Georges St. Pierre +170 (17/10) (odds via @betonline_ag) — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 29, 2020

Was GSP Hired to Get Him Cageside for Promotional Hype?

Now White has announced that he hired St-Pierre for a commentary role. That move doesn’t directly lead to the making of the Nurmagomedov vs. GSP megafight, but it sure gets St-Pierre as close to the action as possible.

And who knows? Maybe the UFC legend will remove his headphones after UFC 253 to hop inside the cage and call out the champ after he presumedly defeats Gaethje.

Hiring GSP to call the action right before that fight is the perfect way to inconspicuously get St-Pierre near the cage on fight night for the first blast of what would have to be a massive promotional buildup for the superfight.

Promoters across fight sports have accomplished lesser conspiracies theories than that to help build future megafights.

READ NEXT: UFC Fighter Accidentally Announces Wife’s Pregnancy on TV [WATCH]

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel