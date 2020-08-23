UFC Reveals Exciting News About Tony Ferguson

It wasn’t officially announced by UFC president Dana White on Saturday night, but it does appear Tony Ferguson’s next fight has been lined up by the company and will be formally revealed soon. Better yet, Ferguson appears to be heading into an exciting 155-pound battle against fellow former interim lightweight champion Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier.

White revealed that new information during the post-fight press conference for UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs. Edgar in Las Vegas.

“We do,” White said in response to whether his company had Ferguson’s next fight decided.

White was then asked whether that fight would be against Poirier, and the UFC boss responded with a coy smile.

“Probably,” White said.

You can watch the entire exchange via ESPN MMA on Instagram.

So it appears for sure that Poirier is down for the fight.

Poirier Hinted At Facing Ferguson Last Week

Poirier was actively hinting via social media last week that the American was close to announcing his next fight.

In fact, Poirier posted a cryptic message on social media that led many to believe he would be facing Ferguson next.

“There will be blood,” Poirier posted.

There will be blood — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 19, 2020

Moreover, Poirier, 31, seemed happy about the idea of facing Ferguson when prodded about the potential matchup by fight fans on social media.

Ferguson Also Keeps Hinting About Comeback Fight

Ferguson has also been hinting at having his next fight lined up.

The 36-year-old has been actively posting video clips of himself training with captions like, “Lightweight Division On Notice” over recent days.

Ferguson’s last fight was a fifth-round stoppage loss back in May to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249.

Gaethje, who was a late replacement for UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 249, ended Ferguson’s 12-fight UFC win streak.

The stunning victory also netted Gaethje the UFC’s vacant interim gold at 155 pounds.

Now “El Cucuy” hopes rebound in a big way to start a new streak, and there couldn’t be a better option for the fighter to start a new string of wins with than beating a top-ranked contender like Poirier.

Winner Of Potential Fight Would Make Huge Statement

Poirier defeated Dan Hooker via decision in June in a Fight of the Year candidate.

That fight was Poirier’s first contest since losing to Nurmagomedov via third-round submission at UFC 242 in September 2019.

Now, both Ferguson and Poirier hope to earn another chance at capturing UFC gold.

Both UFC stars are former interim lightweight champs that could make huge statements and earn a title shots by beating the other.

Poirier is currently ranked No. 2 in the UFC’s 155-pound division. Ferguson is ranked No. 4.

Both are elite competitors in the division but also violent action fighters that could combine for a Fight of the Year candidate.

