UFC Fighter’s Scary and Mysterious Illness: ‘I Almost Died!’

A UFC fighter revealed a scary situation that left him lying in a hospital bed in the intensive care unit for seven days. UFC welterweight contender Geoff Neal is now resting at his home in Dallas, Texas, but he wasn’t always so sure he’d make it back there.

Neal posted about his recent health scare on Instagram.

“These past few weeks have been crazy, and that’s putting it lightly. It’s really hard to try to find an eloquent way to say ‘I almost died.’ So screw it…I almost died,” Neal posted.

These past few week have been crazy, and that’s putting it lightly. It’s really hard to try to find an eloquent way to say “I almost died.” So screw it.. I almost died…. This really put alot of things into perspective for me. Never did I ever think I would be hooked up to a dialysis machine before my 30s. Everything was going well for me. Was training everyday, making money at work, just signed a contract for a huge fight, then BOOM, life hit me with a check hook. I’m just glad to be home after having to spend 1 week in the ICU. Stay healthy out there y’all and listen to your body at all times.

Doctor’s Still Unsure About Neal’s Illness

Neal (13-2) was scheduled to face Neil Magny at UFC Fight Night on Aug. 29. That fight is obviously off the table now while 29-year-old recovers.

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Neal tested negative for the flu and COVID-19. The fighter’s coach Sayif Saud told ESPN that Neal fell into critical condition last week due to some type of infection.

The doctors even informed Saud that Neal’s heart was failing at one point, and the fighter had to be placed on dialysis while hospitalized.

“For two days, we didn’t know if he was gonna make it,” Saud said per ESPN. “He went to the emergency room on Sunday, he was septic by the time he got there. I spoke to the nurse and she says, ‘We need to take him to ICU right now, he’s in critical condition.’ That’s when my heart really sank.”

But maybe the scariest part of all is that doctor’s still aren’t all that sure about what’s going on inside Neal’s body right now.

“They said his white blood cell count was 20,000 when it’s supposed to be 12,000,” Saud said per ESPN. His body was fighting something, but they didn’t know what it was. They still don’t.”

